Real laughs from a pair of real bogans

WOMEN LIKE US: Mandy Nolan and Ellen Briggs perform at the Saraton Theatre on November 10. Contributed

MANDY Nolan and Ellen Briggs are the comedic super stars behind the successful touring show Women Like Us.

They have taken the raw power of their solo stand up and combined forces to create not one, but two hours of rapid fire stand up, delivering laughs every 15 seconds.

It's relentless, and show after show audience members continue to be amazed that the two can not only keep the pace, they build throughout the night, bringing audiences to their feet cheering for more. It started out as an idea by two women comics to step away from the male dominated comedy scene into venues where women's stories and experiences are centre stage.

They call themselves "the bogan woman's thinking woman and the thinking woman's bogan”.

The show is two hours of stand up comedy, an hour a piece by these powerful, no holes barred, tell it how it is pin up girls for what they call Real Women.

"We want our comedy to demystify a lot of the garbage that we're fed about being women,” Briggs said.

"We tell everyday stories about our struggles, our failure to parent, the beauty industry, getting fatter, strange surgeries, obsessions, frustrations, and at the end of the day 'who unpacks the dishwasher'.

"It's not a show just for women.

"In the same way a comedy show by two men would never be seen as a bloke's only show. Women Like Us is about making our experiences universal rather than 'niche'. And as it turns out, there are a lot more Women Like Us out there then we ever realised.”

Nolan is a columnist for the Byron Shire Echo, and writes regularly for Mamamia. She has appeared on ABC's Q&A, SBS's Mums The Word and About Women and is in demand as a corporate and club performer around the country.

Briggs is a national finalist for RAW comedy and winner of Foxtel Comedy Channel's Be A Comedian. The two women have more than 30 years of comedy experience between them, and this year they released their book, Women Like Us nationally.

Briggs and Nolan performed at the sold out Up Front showcase at Melbourne Comedy Festival at Melbourne Town Hall last year: They were clearly the comedy picks of the night. One reviewer raved "Two totally relatable ladies who hit the nail on the head of charismatic female comedy. Prepare yourself to be hunched over in hysterics!”

Women Like Us is stand up at its best, where they talk about housework, chickens, love, big undies, disappointment, resentment, sex when you're drunk, fit bits, yoga farts and being a menopausal woman dealing with teenage angst.

Saturday, 10 November, 8pm at The Saraton in Grafton. Doors 7.30pm, Show 8pm. Tix $35. MA. Tix at the venue or on saraton.com

Enquiries 6642 1633