Real Madrid's French defender Raphael Varane (L) and Real Madrid's Belgian goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois react
Soccer

Minnows humiliate Real as $54m ex-PL star labelled ‘worst signing ever’

by Staff Writers with Reuters
25th Nov 2018 10:05 AM

Rampant Eibar have humiliated European champions Real Madrid with an emphatic 3-0 win in Spain's La Liga.

Gonzalo Escalante, Sergi Enrich and Kike Garcia got the goals as Santiago Solari's first game as permanent coach of Los Merengues ended in his first defeat, after four consecutive victories during his time as interim boss.

On-loan Barcelona defender Marc Cucurella played a part in each of Eibar's goals as they tore apart Madrid's fragile defence and the Basques would have added to their tally but for some fine saves by goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois. Eibar's first win over Real Madrid lifted them to eighth on 18 points, two points behind the sixth-placed European champions.

"Eibar played their game, direct, taking advantage of the loose balls; we lost our battles," Madrid defender Raphael Varane said.

"Collectively we weren't well positioned, we were not comfortable and we did not find solutions." Eibar took the lead after 16 minutes at the end of a brilliant break. Cucurella found Kike, whose effort was denied by Courtois but Escalante was on hand to bundle home the rebound from close range.

Deployed on the left wing, Cucurella won back the ball from Alvaro Odriozola for the second goal on 52 minutes with his cross finding Enrich who slotted home. With Madrid on the ropes Eibar added a third goal five minutes later. Cucurella again crossing for Enrich who nudged the ball into Kike's path for the striker to score.

Fans took to social media to criticise goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, as he conceded three goals in the match - equal to the amount Eibar had ever scored against Real!

Some labelled him the club's worst signing in history.

eibar real madrid thibaut courtois
News Corp Australia

