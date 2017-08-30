Real men, rank bulls, raw power at Grafton

GRAFTON Showgrounds will transform into a modern-day bull riding arena as Grafton prepares to stage the 2nd round of the new qualifying season with the PBR (Professional Bull Riders) Touring Pro Series.

This is not your average rodeo, according to PBR general manager Glen Young.

"It's about delivering a live sporting entertainment experience that features the most accomplished cowboy athletes in the business going head to head against the most extreme bucking bulls on the planet,” he said.

It is at this level of the sport where you see sensational rides, even more spectacular buck-offs and unpredictable moves from the genetically bred bucking bulls as they explode into the arena.

PBR events are also about delivering an extreme sporting experience that is educational and entertaining for all ages.

The mega screen delivers instant slow motion replays of each and every ride, multiple camera angles including behind the scenes, music and expert commentary.

This is going to be an event you do not want to miss.

Gates open 5pm, main event 7pm, OccaRock to entertain for the official PBR after party at the venue. Tickets on sale through pbraustralia .com.au, visit The Daily Examiner office at 55 Fiztroy St, Grafton or get them at the gate.