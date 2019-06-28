Reality TV stars heading to Yamba

YAMBA locals and visitors of all vintages are in for a real treat. Australia's most exciting group, eight-time ARIA nominees Justice Crew, are heading your way to celebrate their 10th year of performing as a troupe.

They stole the spotlight way back by taking out Australia's Got Talent and the Justice Crew boys have never looked back.

In the years that followed, John Pearce, Lukas Bellesini, Paul Merciadez, Lenny Pearce, Solo Tohi and Samson Smith became Australia's most exciting pop group, racking up No. 1 singles, touring the country and working with some of the hottest names in the business.

Of course being a high-energy outfit it was no surprise that Crew member Lenny Pearce was at the gym when we called to chat ahead of their all-ages Yamba show, preparing for the massive east coast tour that continues until October.

For Pearce the decade that has passed since they took out AGT has been fleeting.

"It doesn't feel like 10 years. You don't realise how fast life can go by but I guess that's because we were doing what we loved to do,'' he said. "We don't see it like work. We just loved meeting people and performing everywhere. And before you know it 10 years has gone by and we're all almost 30 and it's 'geez how did that happen?'"

Pearce said the group had basically done 10 tours over those 10 years, but have never been to Yamba.

"We did Grafton about five years ago so looking forward to seeing the coast this time. We're pretty excited to get back on the road again. It's fun for us because it's like school camp where you are with all your mates and you get to do what you love, perform and then drive to the next town."

Pearce said Justice Crew will have all the original members for this tour which is fitting considering the milestone anniversary.

"Some of us have dropped off and come back. I left for a little bit when I went to New York to work on my music and then I came back so it's the original six on this tour. When I left they performed as a five-piece for a year but we're like a family so I was welcomed back into the fold. It helps having my brother in the crew so I just said Johnny can you please let me back in," he laughed.

Pearce said he believed the group's "good chemistry" had contributed to their success.

"We're not alphas, we're all betas, so we all don't really call each other out. We've learned to put up with each other's flaws and it just works for us."

He said the other reason they were still enjoying success was because of the loyal support of the Australian public. "It's why we still have our careers. From voting for us on the show (AGT) to continuing to come out and see us and support our music.

"We've been to a lot of different places and you don't have to know our songs to enjoy the show. We're quite good at engaging with crowds and making them feel involved. We did come from a busking background so it's always been part of who we are. We played places in Indonesia and Mexico where they don't necessarily know us but they have a great time."

Pearce said they find there's always great dancers in the crowd who are fans of Justice Crew and they like to give them the "spotlight for a bit".

"It's a chance for them to show off their skills so we bring them up and have a dance off. It's all good fun where they get to perform without having to enter a competition. It's like a big party, their friends are loving it and cheering them on."

Pearce said while they have performed internationally, they prefer working at home in Australia.

"There's no other group like us here. K-Pop (Korean) performance has taken off which is based around dancing and singing whereas traditional boy bands don't dance as much. We love being able to be based here more than anywhere in the world."

Justice Crew are renowned for their high-energy shows and although they are now all closer to 30 than 20, there are ways to ensure they don't run out of steam.

"A couple of us in the group are producers so we know how to work with the stems and the backing tracks to our advantage. So if there's lots of dancing we'll have more backing vocals in there and make sure we choreograph the dancing so whoever's singing up next wouldn't be doing air flares or back flips ahead of that."

Pearce said the biggest run of shows he can recall was in North America with Pitbull and Kesha. "That was every night for six weeks straight on a tour bus. The shows weren't that long, about 15 minutes, and we were pretty young back then but we still love that feeling. When the adrenalin kicks in and we just want to show off our flips and stuff so we get on there and get a boost of energy, especially if it's a new crowd."

So it should be all systems go for Justice Crew in Yamba and Pearce said audiences can expect to experience a real event.

"Our shows are like family events. We'll be doing all our hits but also throw back to old school stuff for the parents. Sometimes we even bring a dad or mum on stage. It's fun for the kids who get embarrassed but everyone is always laughing and having a great time, which is what we are all about."

Don't miss Justice Crew when they perform their all-ages show at Yamba Golf and Country Club on Sunday, July 7. Show starts 7pm and tickets are now on sale at the venue or online at www.ticketbooth.com.au