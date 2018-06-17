Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
If you don’t shed blood, did you really purchase a Dyson?
If you don’t shed blood, did you really purchase a Dyson?
Smarter Shopping

Reason behind ugly scenes at Aldi sale

by James Weir
15th Jun 2018 10:30 AM

THE sheer aggression mums show at sales while hunting down a Dyson doesn't make sense until you actually own one.

It's only after making the purchase and whizzing it around your home and pulling open the dust barrel to marvel at the clumps of dust and hair and crumbs that you decide it's completely reasonable to line up for five hours and bicycle kick a mum to get your hands on one of these machines.

Within hours, your use of the vacuum becomes obsessive. And all of a sudden it's one in the morning and you've cleaned every surface several times as well as the car and you find yourself feeling sad that there's literally nothing left for you to vacuum.

You also develop a smugness for no particular reason.

Messy scenes at a Dyson sale.
Messy scenes at a Dyson sale.

"Ooh, did you buy some kind of fancy sex toy?" a friend replied at the excited mention of a big purchase this week.

This was better than a fancy sex toy. And no sunglasses or hats had to be worn into the store to buy it.

After months of deliberation, my inner-housewife was finally allowed to run wild into a shop to purchase a Dyson.

It's widely known that Dyson sales are a war zone. Over the years, survivors have recalled stampeding mums and screaming matches. In severe cases, the confronting scenes have made the news, with rough and ready iPhone footage capturing customers tug-of-warring the vacuums.

By comparison, this week's experience was a total let-down. No aggressive mums were around. The nearest customer was on the other side of the store looking at fridges. For a split second, I considered running over and shoving her into a Westinghouse. After all, if no blood is shed, did you even really purchase a Dyson?

Related Items

aldi dyson editors picks retail shopping

Top Stories

    REVEALED: Top suburbs for property price growth

    premium_icon REVEALED: Top suburbs for property price growth

    Property Landmark study compares suburb property value growth over 25 years

    Ghosts, Rebels, Magpies mid-year report card

    premium_icon Ghosts, Rebels, Magpies mid-year report card

    Rugby League What's working and what's not for your club at the halfway stage

    Attempt to block controversial sawmill development

    premium_icon Attempt to block controversial sawmill development

    Council News Multiple submissions point to noise, traffic and fire issues

    On Track for July carnival

    On Track for July carnival

    Feature It's almost racing time in the Valley

    Local Partners