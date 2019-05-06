Reasons to enter maths comp add up

THE call is out for primary schools in Grafton to register for Australia's longest running annual mathematics competition.

The Newcastle Permanent Primary School Mathematics Competition is open to all Year 5 and 6 students with awards for the winners in each region.

Almost 19,000 primary students from more than 310 schools across regional NSW sat the 38th annual competition in August last year, with 2019 shaping up to be even bigger.

It was popular in Grafton last year, when a total of 88 students from four primary schools tested their maths mettle in the 35-question paper, all without the use of a calculator, ruler, or any other mathematical instrument.

Newcastle Permanent branch manager Josh Freeman said he wanted local schools to show the rest what they could do while having fun with maths.

" I believe we have many students in our region who really enjoy maths and like to test their problem-solving skills," he said. "I'm urging all our local primary schools - private and public - to get on board," he said.

"I urge students and parents to contact their school principal if they'd like to participate.

"The competition is for all skill levels and encourages students to become enthusiastic about maths, challenging them to rely on their problem-solving skills, and creates a fun opportunity to apply maths to real-life settings.

"The top performing students in each region are invited to our annual awards presentations to celebrate their achievements with their family and other maths whizzes, with selected young mathematicians invited to attend the annual Maths Camp to further build on their mathematical talent."

In 2018 Marcus Optland from St Andrew's Christian School receive the Clarence Valley District Year 5 Award and George Holmes from Grafton Public School and Ava Byrnes from Westlawn Public School received the Clarence Valley District Year 6 Award.

Registrations for the competition close Friday, May 10.

More information and past exam papers and answers can be found here.