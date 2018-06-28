'Reassuring' $5.5m grant for council

CLARENCE VALLEY Council is one of six councils in the area to receive their financial assistance grants early from the Federal Government.

Member for Page Kevin Hogan said councils across our community will be able to start work on crucial new projects following an early cash injection of almost $20 million under the Federal Government's Financial Assistance Grants programme.

He said the Government has made an early payment of half of the 2018-19 Financial Assistance Grants funding to councils in our region to help support the delivery of essential services and local infrastructure.

"This is a major windfall for councils in our community who rely on untied grant funding to fund a wide range of local projects and services including in health, sports and recreation, environment and employment projects," Mr Hogan said.

He said Ballina Shire Council will receive $2,220,654, Clarence Valley $5,519,226, Coffs Harbour City Council $3,767,276, Kyogle Council, $2,136,043, Lismore City Council $3,197,160 and Richmond Valley Council $2,486,219.

"We recognise the importance of giving councils the power to determine local priorities in their region," Mr Hogan said.

"These grants are an extremely important means of allowing local governments to invest substantial allocations of federal funds based on local needs.

"The Federal Government also supports local councils through a range of other targeted funding programs including Roads to Recovery, Bridges to Renewal, the Building Better Regions Fund and Regional Growth Fund."

Clarence Valley Council general manager, Ashley Lindsay, said the Financial Assistance Grants from the Federal Government were an essential part of the council's budget.

"This is an annual allocation so it's not unexpected, but it is always reassuring when we get the notification," he said.

"The allocation will go into our general fund and will go to projects across the council area."