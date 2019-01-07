Rebadged Weight Watchers lightens up its approach

NEW APROACH: Wellness that Works coaches Tracey Starr and Lois Robinson say the name change from Weight Watchers to Wellness that Works reflects a holistic, healthy approach to living.

NEW APROACH: Wellness that Works coaches Tracey Starr and Lois Robinson say the name change from Weight Watchers to Wellness that Works reflects a holistic, healthy approach to living. Tim Howard

THE new-look Weight Watchers is coming to Yamba on Tuesday, bringing its revamped message of a holistic approach to better health, say local coaches Lois Robinson and Tracey Starr.

Now badged WW, standing for Wellness that Works, the new message was body weight and size were no longer the key indicators for a healthy lifestyle, Ms Robinson said.

She said while the parent body was still Weight Watchers, the company has marketed itself under its new banners since November last year.

"We still have the Weight Watchers food program,” she said.

"It's been scientifically shown to be effective.

"The new Wellness at Work program encourages learning to eat healthy food, while putting out a positive message that good health is not just about losing weight.”

Mrs Robinson said she and Ms Starr were moving the the Lower Clarence group to Yamba from Maclean.

"The numbers were not great in Maclean and the venue was not up to standard,” she said.

"A lot of our members were from Yamba and made the trip to Maclean for meetings, so we're hoping our Maclean members will be happy to make the trip.

"The meetings will be in the Community Centre in Treelands Dr, so people don't have to go all the way into Yamba.

"It should only be a 15-minute drive from Maclean.”

Wellness that Works will meet for the first time at Yamba Community Centre in Treelands Dr at 5.30pm today.