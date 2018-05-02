Bec Judd’s photo will make your jaw drop

Rebecca Judd has revealed how her boobs changed following her first pregnancy. Picture: Scott Barbour/Getty Images.

MOTHER-OF-FOUR Rebecca Judd has revealed the horror her body went through following the birth of her first child, Oscar.

Speaking to news.com.au for the launch of her new book, The Baby Bible, Judd shared a photo of her breasts in the days following his birth.

"I looked ridiculous ... like Dolly Parton on steroids," she said.

"I was shocked. Oscar being the first I think my boobs just freaked out. They were so hard and it was really difficult to breastfeed because you have to nuzzle in to the boob to latch on to the nipple, but because they were rock hard it was almost like he couldn't get on properly and it was really difficult.

Judd, who has been on tour promoting her new baby book - which includes candid confessions and other tips about pregnancy for new mums - said the pain was "excruciating" and worse than when the epidural wore off during labour.

"For me it was more painful," she said.

"I was a blubbering mess for two days with these bloody boobs. To touch them was like touching a wall. They were rock hard. It was awful. They were boiling hot. Burning hot.

"I was skinny arms and legs and bazookas out to here."

Rebecca Judd launches first book The Baby Bible.

Judd, who is married to former AFL captain Chris Judd, said she felt she lost her identity following the birth of her firstborn.

Finding out she was pregnant just before their wedding in 2010, the former model said she didn't bond with her son initially.

"Being the first out of my group of girlfriends, I had no one to tell me what it's really like," she explained.

Bec and Chris Judd with their four children, Oscar, Billie, Darcy and Tom.

"When I had Oscar and I brought him home, I thought 'who am I?' I had a change in my identity and I was trying to figure out who I was. I was now a mum, but was I still the old Bec?

"I remember having this baby in my house and looking at my wardrobe and opening it up and all the clothes I had this disconnect from them.

"It was like an out of body experience and I had this baby but I was grieving for my old life as well, and no one ever told me about that.

Bec Judd said she was confused about her identity following the birth of her first born, Oscar.

"But it's very normal ... and if you're not loving it straight away that's OK. When Oscar came out the obstetrician says 'take you baby' and I wasn't getting the feeling. I looked at my husband and he was the same as me. We were just white-faced shock ... I was feeling is there something wrong with me, am I going to end up with PND ... but it wasn't, it was just a normal reaction to your first child being born.

Bec Judd said she had “all the feels” when her twins Darcy and Tom were born.

The 35-year-old hopes her new book will ignite talking points between mums-to-be, the less-than-glamorous and the not often talked about side of pregnancy and motherhood.