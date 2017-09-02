Rebel pride on display

THE South Grafton Rebels are a club that's known to wear their heart on their sleeve, and this year former local Kane Phillips has helped the side show their team spirit.

Mr Phillips' brand Intercept Supply Co has kitted the team out with their own custom made polo shirts, and he said he was excited to see the team wearing his creation.

"I've got a few people I know who are playing in the team, and Austin Cooper is actually getting married to one of my cousins, Ashinda Heron,” he said.

"It was great the Rebels got in touch with me to get me to do them up the shirts, I was really happy to do it.”

Now based in Brisbane, Mr Phillips started Intercept Supply Co two years ago, designing and screen printing shirts himself.

"I had a few people ask me to print shirts for them and it went from there,” he said.

"I got into polo shirts, and from there I started doing full rugby league kits and training gear. I've now moved into other sports like soccer, Oztag, touch, AFL, netball and school sports.

"I've been really busy which is great. The rugby league season is starting to wrap up, so now we're looking to supply the gear to the Indigenous knock-out competitions coming up soon.”

Mr Phillips said he had kept up to date on the Rebels' progress this season, and hoped they would be triumphant come grand final day on Sunday.

"I know they've been going well, and I can see them getting a win,” he said.

"I came down to watch them earlier in the year, and if I can get the time I'll come down to the grand final.”