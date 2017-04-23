Rebels aim up to honour late club stalwart

South Grafton Rebels will stand for a minute's silence to remember the life of the late Geoffrey Blackadder.

RUGBY LEAGUE: While the South Grafton Rebels are determined to hold on to their undefeated run at 'The Fortress', McKittrick Park, this Sunday against Orara Valley Axemen there will be extra weight behind them as they play in honour of the late Geoffrey Blackadder.

Blackadder was a long term supporter of the Rebels, a permanent fixture of McKittick Park, and a man the club misses dearly since he drowned at Wooli Beach on Boxing Day last year trying to save five young children.

Rebels coach Ron Gordon said he would be drilling into his players the importance of playing in Blackadder's honour.

"I think this occasion will definitely push the boys," he said. "I will make sure they understand how important this game is and what Geoff meant to the club, and what he meant to me.

"Geoff was a close friend and was a big part of what made the club special. He was at the ground five out of seven days doing any job he could to help the club."

Geoofrey Blackadder will be remembered on Sunday when the South Grafton Rebels take the field. Facebook

South Grafton was as much a part of the stalwart as he was a part of the club.

Gordon said while some players may not have known Blackadder, it would not stop them from aiming up against Col Speed-coached Orara.

"They will play their guts out for the old fella," Gordon said. "With the boys that were last year they know how important Geoff was to the Rebels.

"Any memorial game the boys aim up. It takes away from earning the two points and puts more emphasis on winning it out of respect for his memory."

"The boys just need to not let those emotions control them but more so drive them."

The Rebels are riding a wave of momentum into the clash since their loss to Grafton Ghosts a fortnight ago, which Gordon believes has only fired his men up.