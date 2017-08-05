Rebels aiming to keep finals momentum up

RUGBY LEAGUE: The confidence within the South Grafton Rebels camp has been steadily building over the past month ahead of their third straight finals appearance.

But the club will face their toughest challenge in this weekend's final round when they get on the road for the longest trip of the year to Allen Gillett Oval in Macksville.

The Rebels sit third on the Group 2 ladder on for and against and will be relying on Coffs Harbour Comets to lose to Sawtell Panthers today to host the qualifying final at McKittrick Park.

But despite that all being on the line, Rebels hooker Rhys Walters said the side is just focussed on picking up two more points against the Sea Eagles.

"We are just focussed on Macksville, they are a hard team to beat and they only seem to grow an extra leg at home,” Walters said. "It is always a pr*ck of a trip.”

What will make the trip easier for the Rebels is the wave of momentum they are riding after a dominant 88-14 win over Bellingen Magpies last weekend.

But according to Walters the momentum really began with their win against fourth-placed Sawtell Panthers three weeks ago.

"We played some really good football against Sawtell, and then against Bello, well the scoreline speaks for itself,” he said. "We have been building really nicely ahead of finals but in saying that I think we still have a fair bit of work to do.

"Coffs and Grafton are not going to be easy beats in finals and we need to be ready for that.”

While halfback Kayan Davis has set the Group 2 alight over the past month, scoring eight tries in three games, Walters said the success begins in the engine room with the forwards.

"Our big boys have really been laying the platform,” he said. "Karl (Woodley) and (Jeff) Skeeny have definitely put their hands up without Xavier (Sullivan) and they are playing out of their skins.

"Hopefully we can just keep that momentum running into the finals.”

GAME DAY: Macksville Sea Eagles v South Grafton Rebels at Allen Gillett Oval tomorrow. Four grades kick off from 11am.

FIRST GRADE: 1 Kieren Stewart, 2 Keiran Johnson-Heron, 3 Austin Cooper, 4 Aaron Taylor, 5 Anthony Skinner, 6 Nic McGrady, 7 Kayan Davis, 8 Karl Woodley, 9 Rhys Walters, 10 Jeff Skeen, 11 Grant Brown, 12 Grant Stevens, 13 Luke Welch, 14 Jordan Walker. Coach: Ron Gordon