Rebels announce new signings for 2019

WELCOME RETURN: Former South Grafton Rebels' five-eighth Hughie Stanley will return to the club in 2019 after playing a season with the Lower Clarence Magpies in the NRRRL. INSET: Lower Clarence captain-coach Dan Randall will also make the move back up river after being part of the Rebels club several years ago before a stint in the Intrust Super Premiership for Redcliff.

WELCOME RETURN: Former South Grafton Rebels' five-eighth Hughie Stanley will return to the club in 2019 after playing a season with the Lower Clarence Magpies in the NRRRL. INSET: Lower Clarence captain-coach Dan Randall will also make the move back up river after being part of the Rebels club several years ago before a stint in the Intrust Super Premiership for Redcliff. Matthew Elkerton

RUGBY LEAGUE: The last time he pulled on a South Grafton Rebels jersey, experienced five-eighth Hughie Stanley was playing in one of the biggest matches of his career.

In a second straight grand final clash against the Grafton Ghosts, Stanley had the opportunity to take the proud club to a third straight premiership, the first in their history.

But it was not to be for the Rebels, with the Ghosts running out 32-12 victors under the leadership of Danny Wicks.

It has been a heartache Stanley has been keen to avenge, and after a year with the Lower Clarence Magpies, the 28-year-old will get his opportunity when he returns to the red and white.

And this time, he is bringing some high-powered help in the form of Dan Randall.

It is a signing coup that has excited Rebels' vice-president Grant Stevens, who also hopes to join the pair on the field after a year plagued by injury.

"Both of those guys are former Rebels players and have always indicated they would one day come back,” Stevens said. "Dan started his football career in the red and white, and played for the Rhinos, before he went on to play at higher levels.

TOUGH WORK: Lower Clarence Magpies captain-coach Dan Randall. Sport-in-Digital

"He always said he would finish his football with the Rebels, but hopefully we can get a few good seasons with him.”

It is no surprise that success followed the Rebels from the day they signed Stanley, with the five-eighth delivering a premiership in his first season at the club back in 2015.

"It's no secret he was a linchpin during our run at the top of Group 2,” Stevens said.

"We were lucky enough to win a few grand finals together and he is a classy footballer.

"He will also bring a lot to our junior ranks. I know he is keen to pass on anything he can to the next generation.”

The pair was originally joining the Rebels to link up with former friend Tye Ingebrigtsen who was announced as 2019 coach earlier this year.

But a family complication forced the former Hervey Bay Seagulls coach to pull the pin before even arriving on the banks of the Clarence River.

The Rebels quickly dealt with the situation, linking up with former Wynnum-Manly assistant coach Craig Youngjohns.

"(Losing Tye) definitely threw a spanner in the works for our pre-season, but we don't want to dwell on it for too long,” Stevens said.

"We just have to make the most of the opportunity we have been given and Craig appears to be the perfect bloke for the job.

"He has already given a good insight as to what he wants to do as a coach, and it definitely aligns with where we are heading as a club.”

The Rebels will host a meet and greet with the new coach at major sponsor Walkers Marina Hotel on Saturday, with players returning to pre-season next Tuesday.

It is expected pre-season will run until Christmas, before returning in the New Year ahead of the expected Group 2 season kick-off in April.