Rebels brick wall defence sets up grand final berth

NO WAY THROUGH: South Grafton Rebels defenders Sam Duroux and Heidi Dalton muscle up to shut down Grafton Ghosts attacker Mekeely Heron. Matthew Elkerton

RUGBY LEAGUE: A ruthless defensive effort from the South Grafton Rebels ladies' league tag side has earned the minor premiers straight passage into the Group 2 grand final.

The Rebels swarmed the Ghosts' playmakers, and scrambled well when under the pump to ensure they kept major semi-final opponents Grafton Ghosts scoreless in their 30-0 victory.

The Rebels put the Ghosts under early pressure and got out to a quick 10-0 lead through tries to Kirby Danvers and Alinta Carpenter before they closed up shop at the other end of the field.

The Ghosts were not without opportunity to peg back their opponents, but could not find a way through the defensive line despite a period of seven back-to-back sets.

"They just had no answers for our defence,” Rebels captain Heidi Dalton said.

"This means everything, it is everything we have worked for finally paying off.

"We wanted to be minor premiers, we've got that. We wanted to be in the grand final, we've got that. Now there is just one last job for us to do.”

Like they had in the first 15 minutes of the game, the Rebels utilised the opening period of the second half to attack the Ghosts' line, and capitalised on a couple of long breaks from fullback Shellie Long to score tries through Jozee Adamson and Karri Williams.

But it was their ability to keep turning up in defence that proved the ultimate difference.

"Even when we were up 28-0, the girls were still yelling out no tries, no points,” Dalton said.

The Rebels will now have a weekend off as they await to see who will meet them in the final out of next week's preliminary final between the Ghosts and Sawtell Panthers.