Rebels' brothers have plenty to play for in finals

TRIPLE EFFORT: The Cooper brothers, Austin, Elliott and Lewis, will all have big parts to play for the Rebels in first grade and under-18s as they push for a spot in this year's grand finals.

RUGBY LEAGUE: South Grafton's Cooper family will be involved in Sunday's rugby league finals action from the first whistle of the day at Geoff King Oval, Coffs Harbour.

The three sons of South Grafton Rebel stalwart Scott Cooper - Austin, Lewis and Elliott - will be warming up for the action

But they'll be keeping a close eye on the Ladies League Tag game when the Rebels girls take on Sawtell Panthers.

"We are pretty desperate to start the day with a win,” Austin said.

"All our partners are playing in the ladies game.”

The action begins in earnest for the brothers once the under-18s run out on the field against the Grafton Ghosts, where Lewis will pack in as lock and his "little brother” Elliott will run on in the centres.

Lewis said the Ghosts had been a bogey team for the Rebels this season, beating them in both games during the competition rounds.

"They flogged us by 40 something to 10 in the first game, but just beat us on the bell in the second game by two points,” Lewis said.

"We were trying some different combinations at that stage of the season and now we've settled on a combination we're a lot happier with.”

Lewis has also been named on the bench for the Rebels in first grade, where he has been used in the second row.

"I got the call up just last week, when we lost someone to an injury,” he said.

"It's going to be one of the biggest games I've ever played in if I can get on the field.”

In first grade he could find himself in the middle of the field with his big brother Austin, trying to contain the Comets pack.

"They got us up the middle last time,” Austin said, referring to the 46-26 hiding they received in the major semi-final.

"But we also need to take the referee out of the game and play with a lot more discipline than we did last time against them.

"If we don't get a call, we've got to take than on the chin and get on with it.”

As sons of a Rebels legend in Scott Cooper, the three know they have an eagle-eyed critic in the stands.

"When we come off after a game, Dad's always telling us what we should have done,” Elliott said.

"It's always 'you should have done this' or 'you should have done that'.

"But we know he's like that because he has so

much pride in us and the club.”

The boys also know their dad has had battles with his health off the field recently, but things are looking up.

"He's had some good news in the last couple of months from the doctors,” Austin said.

"We're hoping some good results on Sunday will help him as well.”