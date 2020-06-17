Rebel’s candid hotel room photo shoot

Aussie actress Rebel Wilson looks stunning in a new impromptu hotel room photo shoot, showing off the results of her "year of health".

The Bridesmaids and Pitch Perfect star has spoken publicly about her health goals for 2020 recently, revealing she's working to get to a goal weight of 75kg.

Wilson paused for a hotel room photo shoot as she promoted her new Aussie comedy show.

And "working" is right - Wilson's been spotted on many early morning workouts around Sydney in recent weeks, often with super-fit friend, actor Hugh Sheridan, in tow.

It comes after Wilson, 40, publicly made a New Year's resolution at the start of the year to ditch her unhealthy eating habits and kickstart a new fitness journey.

She wrote on Instagram: "OK so for me 2020 is going to be called 'The Year of Health'.

"So I put on the athleisure and went out for a walk, deliberately hydrating on the couch right now and trying to avoid the sugar and junk food, which is going to be hard after the holidays I've just had but I'm going to do it! Who's with me in making some positive changes this year?"

In an interview with E! earlier this year, her trainer Jono Castano explained he had created a specific program for Wilson covering six days.

He said he encourages his clients to work out daily for 45-minute sessions, noting "results come through consistency".

Wilson in her US breakthrough role, the 2011 mega-hit Bridesmaids.

His personalised program for the star included high-intensity interval training, mobility, weights, resistance, technique and tempo. Wilson has one day off a week to rest her body.

Speaking on Sunrise earlier this week, Wilson said she's on a "health mission" involving gruelling morning workout sessions made extra difficult by the COVID-19 lockdown.

"I've been doing a lot of working out, which was hard with the coronavirus restrictions because I had to go out to the park and just lie on the dirt doing my sit-ups," she said.

"Now it's getting cold in the mornings so I'm glad the gyms are reopening."

Wilson will next be seen hosting LOL: Last One Laughing, a" comedy social experiment" set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on June 19.

