PROUD: Tammy Nagle and Heidi Dalton from the South Grafton Rebels League Tag team. Caitlan Charles
Rebels celebrate as a team and family

18th Nov 2018 1:56 PM
TEAM OF THE YEAR:

They had a memorable year on the field this year, and the South Grafton Rebels league tag team capped it off in style on Saturday night when they took home the Team of the Year award during the 2018 Clarence Valley Sports Awards at Yamba Golf Club..

After a heartbreaking loss in the 2017 grand final, the Rebels league tag team only dropped one game on their way to their second grand final appearance in as many years, where they went on to claim a memorable 8-4 win.

The team also made history for their club when Relle Donovan became the first woman to take home the Danvers Family Shield as the club's Player of the Year.

Team manager Tammy Nagle said the award was an incredible honour.

"The award just backs up what we've really worked for over the last two years and that's to create an incredibly strong team and a family environment, and we're reaping the rewards for that,” Ms Nagle said.

Captain Heidi Dalton said with the league tag competition only two seasons old, there were exciting times ahead for the South Grafton Rebels.

"The girls worked so hard this year so I don't think there's anyone more deserving,” Ms Dalton said.

"They work super hard in the pre-season and during the season and they took everything in their stride and put the effort in for myself and Tammy and the club and really did South Grafton proud.”

