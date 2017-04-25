Rebels close to their best in fortress slaughter

LETHAL WEAPON: Nick McGrady storms in for one of four tries against the Orara Valley Axeman.

RUGBY LEAGUE: It was a comprehensive performance from the South Grafton Rebels as they stormed in 11 tries to one to beat Orara Valley 60-6 at McKittrick Park.

The Rebels showed their full arsenal in attack with a right edge combination of Hugh Stanley and Nick McGrady proving lethal.

"We really tried to follow the game plan that Ronnie gave us, all of our attack came off the back of good efforts in defence," captain Grant Stevens said. "Our forwards definitely made metres and it gave our outside backs plenty of opportunity to capitalise."

Stanley put in his best performance this season to earn Player's Player honours which Stevens believed was more than deserving.

"This just shows we have the ability in our ranks to do well, we just need to stick to the game plans," he said. "This might not have been 100% but it was pretty close."

It was an important clash for Stevens with the club paying tribute to long term supporter Geoffrey Blackadder.

"Geoff has been very good for the club, he was a bloke that didn't ask for anything in return, he was just there to help out," he said. "He turned up even when people didn't expect him too. On Sunday we turned up for him."