Rebels cruise home in clinical win over Sawtell

TEAM PERFORMANCE: South Grafton Rebels celebrate a try late in the first half against Sawtell.

TEAM PERFORMANCE: South Grafton Rebels celebrate a try late in the first half against Sawtell. Adam Hourigan

RUGBY LEAGUE: The South Grafton Rebels needed a strong performance against the Panthers this afternoon and they delivered just that with a dominant 50-14 victory.

The Rebels couldn't have gotten off to a better start as the kick-off sails into the penalty area and South Grafton make their first tackle in the Panthers goal area.

An early onslaught of pressure had the Rebels on top and after just two minutes, Allan McKenzie picked up Grant Browns kick for the opening try.

The Rebels continued to dominate and after another unforced Panthers error Kieron Johnson-Heron latched on to a smart kick from Stanley to grab their second try.

Austin Cooper went through next after staying strong on the line to barrel his way over and stretch the lead to 14 points.

The Panthers started finding space and Chris Watkins found a hole to get the visitors on the board.

Tim Rigg found the line with a solid run but Todd Johnson picked up another for the visitors, finishing out wide right on half time.

The Panthers had a better start to second and were close to grabbing another but for a forward pass but a piece of McKenzie brilliance put Sawtell back in their place.

Sawtell refused to sit down and grabbed another through Ryan Pemberton but Johnson-Heron's moment of magic opened up the gap before Nick McGrady, Lewis Cooper and Brown saw out the game.

South Grafton's win cements their spot in third on the ladder ahead of a tough cross-river derby against the Ghosts at Frank McGuren Field next weekend.

The Rebels reserve grade side clawed their way back from 12-0 down to beat Sawtell 24-18 while the under 18's lost 16-28 and the ladies league tag fell 4-12 in a grand final rematch.

South Grafton Rebels 50 (Try scorers: McKenzie 2' 47', Johnson-Heron 18' 61', Cooper 22', T Rigg 32', McGrady 65', Lewis Cooper 74' Brown 80' Conversions: Brown 3' 33' 49' 63'66' 76' 80') beat Sawtell Panthers 14 (Try Scorers: Watkins 29', Johnson 39', Pemberton 56', Conversions: Watkins 57')