Rebels deliver knock-out blow in U18's elimination final

DOMINANT: Tyrhys Brown and Mikey Rigg lay a tackle on a Grafton Ghosts man the under 18's minor semi-final between Grafton Ghosts and South Grafton Rebels at Frank McGuren Field. Adam Hourigan

UNDER-18: The South Grafton Rebels under-18 side was hoping to turn it up a notch for the elimination final and did just that with a 24-10 win to put the Grafton Ghosts away yesterday.

Originally scheduled for Toormina on Saturday, the game was moved to Frank McGuren Field for a 9.30am start and the curtain raising derby <JU>on qualifying final day didn't disappoint.

After establishing an early lead, the Grafton Ghosts looked likely to produce another performance that had them topple the Rebels 28-10 the week before.

However, South Grafton had other ideas as birthday boy Andrew Linley crossed for two tries to help his side to a season-saving victory.

The Ghosts started the game on the front foot, gaining momentum from a strong first set to cross through a Damian Duroux try after wriggling his way through just five minutes in.

Eli Fahey extended Grafton's lead moments later as he found space on the wing and took his chance out wide.

The Rebels found their opener off a beautiful flicked offload by Tyrhys Brown who found Linley in yards of space to cross the line.

South Grafton's Will Sullivan went through for the Rebels' second after touching down out wide and Jordan Gallagher's kick levelled the game going into the break.

The Ghosts had a nightmare start to the second period when Elliot Speed dropped the ball from the kick-off.

The Rebels took control after William McGhee was sent to the sin bin and crossed for two more tries to see out the game.

Grafton Ghosts 10 (Tries: Duroux 5', Fahey 8', Goals: Speed 6') defeated by South Grafton Rebels 24 (Tries: , Linley 17' 36', Sullivan 26', Brown 54', Goals: Gallagher 17' 37' 45' 55')