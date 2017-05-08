23°
Sport

Rebels 'dig deep' to overcome strong Sawtell side

Matthew Elkerton
| 8th May 2017 4:00 PM
Sawtell lock David Angus Crouch is lifted in a strong tackle by Karl Woodley and Grant Stevens during the Group 2 first grade clash between South Grafton Rebels and Sawtell Panthers at McKittrick Park.
Sawtell lock David Angus Crouch is lifted in a strong tackle by Karl Woodley and Grant Stevens during the Group 2 first grade clash between South Grafton Rebels and Sawtell Panthers at McKittrick Park. Matthew Elkerton

RUGBY LEAGUE: From the very first hit up of the game South Grafton Rebels knew they had a contest on their hands at McKittrick Park.

Sawtell Panthers were not willing to take a backward step against the defending premiers and it showed in their intensity throughout the clash despite losing their bench to injury midway through the second half.

The Panthers came within a converted try of the Rebels after centre Nathan Dyson dove across in the corner. But it was the resolve the Rebels showed to keep out a fast-finishing Sawtell that pleased club leader Hugh Stanley.

"We really had to grind away, the boys dug deep for each other," Stanley said. "It was good to have a nice hard physical game of football.

"I thought they were going to catch us there, they got within six points and were putting pressure on our line. I got a bit nervous there, but I had faith in our boys and they toughed it out for a good win."

 

Battling fatigue under the hot Autumn sun, Stanley masterminded the Rebels win setting up three tries and plenty of line breaks.

Stanley praised the effort of his outside men, including Austin Cooper and younger brother Lewis Cooper - who played 60 minutes on the right edge for the injured Matt Laurie.

"We had a few lads out this weekend, and young blokes like Lewis Cooper were very good coming up to first grade," he said. "Him and Aussie both on my edge are two great footballers and they are only going to get better and better.

"I personally love those good tough games of league, it makes you think a lot harder, the boys actually pulled their finger out."

Laurie was taken from the field midway through the second-half with complaints of neck pain, but the utility was cleared of any serious injury by doctors at Grafton Base Hospital.

"He had some soreness around the neck," Rebels manager Terry Power said. "He went and had some precautionary scans at the hospital on Sunday and was cleared to go home by doctors that night."

It is expected Laurie will only miss one weekend, and with the Rebels on for the upcoming Round 7, the utility should not miss any games for the red and whites.

For Stanley, the bye weekend could not have come at a better time for the reigning premiers.

"It is good to have the week off next week to say thank you to the girlfriends and the mums out there," he said. "I am going to love a week off. I think I will take the family down to Sydney for the weekend to watch the footy down there and celebrate Mother's Day."

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  clarence league crl group 2 rugby league sawtell panthers south grafton rebels

