Rebels down but not out after derby day loss

HALTED: South Grafton Rebels centre Lionel Williams takes the ball up against the Grafton Ghosts in their derby clash. Jarrard Potter

RUGBY LEAGUE: The South Grafton Rebels fought hard in Sunday's final regular season clash against the Grafton Ghosts but went down by 38-points after a tough second half.

Rebels coach Craig Youngjohns was dissapointed with the end result after a promising first forty minutes.

"We were in it for the first half there's no doubt about it but we just didn't show up in the second half. Defensively we were very poor,” Youngjohns said.

"We didn't show the urgency that we did in the first half, we just went through the motions and went back into old habits.”

Youngjohns said the game was lost on the wings as Grafton used them to full effect.

"They really used their edges well and we just didn't react to that at all and they just kept going there once they found some weaknesses. Our communication out there was quite poor,” he said.

"Once we were under a bit of duress we just started bashing it up the middle again, we should take a leaf out of Grafton's book and use the channels more under pressure.”

The Rebels came out of the game battered and bruised and key man Luke Walker was ruled out of the key clash with the Ghosts on Sunday with a fractured shoulder.

"He's been part of our spine and he's been playing quite well so we'll miss him,” Youngjohns said.

"I'll have to try and find a replacement for him which at this time of the year is not what you want heading into the finals.”

"If we're consistent on Sunday we can challenge them.”