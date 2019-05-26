Rebels draw first blood on Grafton derby day

TWISTING AND TURNING: Shellie Long of the South Grafton Rebels evading being tagged as they ran out winners at McKittrick Park.

TWISTING AND TURNING: Shellie Long of the South Grafton Rebels evading being tagged as they ran out winners at McKittrick Park. Mitchell Keenan

RUGBY LEAGUE: The South Grafton Rebels got off to a strong start on derby day with a tight 6-2 win over the Grafton Ghosts at McKittrick Park.

The low scoring affair got off to a quick start with Rebels' Edwina Battaglini crossing for an early try converted by Pamela Williams.

The Ghosts stuck back kicking a goal through Ashinda Heron but were held to a low score in the first half.

The second half saw the Rebels pinning their opponents into their own half with some rock-solid defending and the home side were almost rewarded with another try but couldn't hold on to the ball to cross the line.

Grafton piled on some late pressure in as the clock ran down but the Rebels defensive unit were too much to break down and the home side ran out winners and claimed the first points of the day.