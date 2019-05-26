Rebels expecting tough test from reinvigorated Ghosts

South Grafton Rebels league tag stars Heidi Dalton and Sally Gardiner are ready for the Grafton Ghosts.

RUGBY LEAGUE: In the third year of the ladies league tag things haven't quite been going to plan for the South Grafton Rebels who currently sit in fourth place off the back of last years title-winning season.

Tough losses to contenders Sawtell and Macksville have really planted the Rebels feet back on the ground and key player Heidi Dalton is embracing the extra challenge.

"The level of competition has really evened out across the group this year,” Dalton said.

The Ghosts finished on the bottom last season but they currently sit in second place after a strong start and Dalton feels her side are up for the contest.

"We're feeling quite excited,” she said.

"We lost a couple of key players and Grafton have gained a couple of experienced players so they're looking pretty good.”

South Grafton put the Ghosts to the sword three times they faced off last year, the last coming in the form of a 30-0 thrashing in a semi-final but Dalton knows they need to have a different approach on Sunday.

"Last year they were quite new to the competition but this time around they really could bring it to us and make it a good game.”

The Rebels will also be strengthened by returning star Jozee Adamson who will be playing her first game of the year.

"She's been with us from the beginning and she's been one of our strike powers, defensively she's fantastic too.”