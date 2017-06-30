19°
Rebels fan labels abuse at derby 'unacceptable'

Matthew Elkerton
| 30th Jun 2017 8:00 AM
Ghosts Ben McLennan is hit by some strong Rebels contact during the Battle of the River Group 2 local derby between the Grafton Ghosts and South Grafton Rebels at McKittrick Park.
Ghosts Ben McLennan is hit by some strong Rebels contact during the Battle of the River Group 2 local derby between the Grafton Ghosts and South Grafton Rebels at McKittrick Park. Caitlan Charles

RUGBY LEAGUE: A South Grafton Rebels fan has lambasted a group of fellow red and white supporters for "constant abuse” aimed at referees and Ghosts players during the local derby.

Coffs Harbour's Todd Hunter, who was born in South Grafton and is a lifelong Rebels supporter, said the abuse he witnessed was the worst he has ever seen in Group 2 and suggested it was something the board had to abolish.

Hunter also lent his support to Ghosts five-eighth Clint Greenshields in his pleas for better player welfare management by Group officials.

"I am a South Grafton boy and a huge supporter of the Rebels for the past 40 years but what occurred at McKittrick Park last Sunday was unacceptable,” he said.

Hunter sent an email to Group 2 chief administration officer Jim Anderson about the behaviour of fans on the eastern side of the field.

"I have watched league in both Group 1 and now Group 2 for decades and I have never heard abuse at this level from anyone,” he said.

"The abuse was constant, threatening, personal and disgusting.

"I know South Grafton is a tough town, it is my birth- place, but this is extreme.”

But Hunter admitted the behaviour on the sidelines was only reflective of what was happening on field and said Greenshields was right for raising his concerns.

"Clint Greenshields should be encouraged to voice his point,” he said. "Clint has achieved much success in his rugby league career and doesn't need to play the game other than for the pure fun of playing with mates.”

Hunter said he was disappointed to witness the response from Group 2 president Warren Gilkinson in The Daily Examiner on Thursday and said Group 2 needed to take a look in the mirror before moving on.

"Group 2 has internal issues which it needs to resolve,” he said. "The Group should be focused on addressing these issues and not taking silly potshots at a respected and honest rugby league player.”

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  battle of the river clarence league clint greenshields group 2 local derby rugby league spectators

