21°
News

Rebels firing on all cylinders ahead of finals

Matthew Elkerton
| 1st Aug 2017 5:00 AM
DANGER PLAYER: South Grafton Rebels halfback Kayan Davis has tipped partner Nick McGrady (pictured) to be the one to watch in the finals.
DANGER PLAYER: South Grafton Rebels halfback Kayan Davis has tipped partner Nick McGrady (pictured) to be the one to watch in the finals. Matthew Elkerton

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

RUGBY LEAGUE: South Grafton Rebels have kept alive the hope of hosting the Group 2 major semi-finals with a dominant win over Bellingen-Dorrigo Magpies at McKittrick Park.

They got an early scare from a willing Magpies side, but it was not soon before the Rebels put the foot on the throat to send a clear message to their rivals.

With the 88-14 win, the Rebels stay equal second with Coffs Harbour Comets on 25 points and will now rely on Sawtell Panthers springing an unlikely upset against the Comets next week to secure the first final at McKittrick Park.

It was a consummate performance from the Rebels in the absence of experienced stars Hughie Stanley and front-rower Xavier Sullivan.

One of those players was Kayan Davis who scored his second hat-trick in three games as well as finding an extra leg in the goal kicking department after regular kicker Aaron Taylor was forced to give up the tee due to a leg injury.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

"It was good to get back on the field after a week off due to the bye,” Davis said.

"Getting a hat-trick was good but I give full credit to my teammates that are doing the one percenters and working hard week in, week out.”

Davis has gone to new heights since taking over leadership from Stanley and with emerging half Nick McGrady beside him he believes the sky is the limit for the pair.

"Hughie boy was a big loss for the team because of his leadership and the way he helps out,” he said.

"I'm enjoying playing in the halves at the Rebels and now I have the leadership to help my teammates out on the field it has really push me to play good footy.

" Me and Nick in the halves in the last few games has been great because we both have got good ball skills and kicking game plus control games.

"Nick is gonna be the man to look out for in the finals this year.”

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  clarence league country rugby league crl group 2 rugby league south grafton rebels

Lynette Daley rape trial hears shocking evidence

Lynette Daley rape trial hears shocking evidence

THE extent of Lynette Daley's intoxication before her death will be a key factor in the Crown's case against Adrian Attwater and Paul Maris.

Black Lives Matter march seeks justice for Elijah

AGGRIEVED: Protesters at the Commonwealth Bank corner in Prince St on their way to Grafton Court House.

Local indigenous community seeking justice for Elijah Doughty.

Flying back to Grafton? Here's the new security changes

Travellers wait for the REX plane to arrive at Grafton airport Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner

Foiled terror attack leads to changes

Hastings Valley 'too big, too strong' for Redmen pack

HARD TO HANDLE: Grafton Redmen struggled to contain the Hastings Valley Vikings big boppers at the front of the scrum as the premiership favourites rolled through the Redmen in Port Macquarie.

Redmen no match for tough props in 55-29 loss.

Local Partners

Museum needs help to preserve history

Hall work progressing well, but historic items need some cover

Smile, and the Clarence will smile with you

Carol Ordish and Maggie Cooper, 10, are keen to get the Clarence Valley smiling.

Pizza night a suggestion to make our Valley happier

10 things to do this week

Fence post splitting at the 10th Glenreagh Timber Festival at Genreagh.

Plenty of events around the Clarence Valley this week

Album a Fresh debut

HITTING CHARTS: Melanie Dyer is back at the Clocktower Hotel on Friday night armed with her new single.

Don't miss Melanie Dyer and her band at the Clocktower Hotel

Helping our oppressed neighbours one film at a time

PEACEFUL PROTEST: West Papuan Benny Wenda is the subject of a The Road to Home.

Plight of West Papua highlighted in film playing in Yamba

Controversial Aussie classic revived as TV series

CLASSIC Australian film Romper Stomper will be revived with a TV sequel on Stan.

Survivor turns ‘X-rated’ in naked challenge

May the nudes be ever in your favour.

WARNING: Nudity. Australian Survivor turns X-rated tonight.

RECAP: Game of Thrones s7 e3 - The Queen's Justice

Emilia Clarke in a scene from season 7 episode 3 of Game of Thrones.

*WARNING this story contains spoilers*

Rejected Bachelorette: ‘Hate you’ Matty J

Rejected Bachelor contestant, Laura Ann.

Latest woman eliminated from The Bachelor says she “hates” Matty J.

Why The Block won’t come back to Sydney

Shelley Craft and Scott Cam.

There's little chance The Block will be returning to Sydney

James Blunt leaves Twitter in stitches

James Blunt proves his comedic talents on Twitter.

The singer's most recent tweet proves why he has so many fans.

Bachelorette winner Lee headed back to reality TV

The Bachelorette Georgia Love and Lee Elliot.

He won the heart of Georgia Love and now, Lee’s heading back to TV

Fashionable Village Lifestyle

8 Coldstream Street, Ulmarra 2462

Commercial Beautifully located in the budding river hamlet of Ulmarra is this gorgeous ... $299,000

Beautifully located in the budding river hamlet of Ulmarra is this gorgeous property oozing of old world charm, 8 Coldstream Street presents endless opportunities...

Lawrence Land at Great Value

30 High Street, Lawrence 2460

Residential Land 0 0 $110,000

Here we are offering an elevated 977m2 lot with an outlook over rural land and a wetland sanctuary within the peaceful riverside village of Lawrence. This parcel...

Large Family Home

5 Celtic Circuit, Townsend 2463

House 5 2 2 $473,000

This single level home is located within the popular Columbus Estate at Townsend. Schools, shop, day care centre and park are all within a one kilometre radius...

High On The Hill

60 High Street, Lawrence 2460

House 3 1 2 $369,000

Located high on the hill, capturing views in almost every direction, in the picturesque rural riverfront village of Lawrence, midway between Maclean and Grafton is...

Great Sized Family Home with Amazing Views

27 Church Street, Maclean 2463

House 3 2 2 $370,000

A fantastic family home situated in Maclean with superb river and valley views. The home is set back on the allotment and gains privacy from the established...

Great Family Home With Pool And Shed

27 Havelock Street, Lawrence 2460

House 5 3 4 $460,000

With room for everyone, this family home on a 1,550m2 parcel in the Lawrence village is certain to impress the largest of families. Being offered for sale for the...

Charming Cottage Oozing Sophisticated Style

318 Oliver Street, Grafton 2460

House 3 1 2 $339,000

Perfectly positioned in the heart of Westlawn, living is easy in this gorgeous three bedroom home. Striking the perfect balance between sophisticated style and the...

Low Maintenance Grafton Townhouse

1/6 Woodward Street, Grafton 2460

Unit 3 2 1 $269,000

An affordable neatly presented property situated in a sought after area within walking distance to the CBD. This townhouse offers potential to enter the real...

Exciting New Land Release

Lots 6-13 Off Rosella Road, Gulmarrad 2463

Residential Land 0 0 From $164,000

Located in the picturesque and highly sought after rural residential growth area of Gulmarrad where fresh family living and laid-back lifestyle give you the happy...

Spacious family home with views

364 Bent Street, South Grafton 2460

House 4 2 2 $419,000

This Masterbuilt home has many features to offer a growing family. Why would you build when it is all here and established? Just move in, unpack and enjoy. A...

Couple told to trim 10m bamboo that screens out neighbour

The neighbouring homes in Nadine St, Graceville, with the home made from shipping containers on the right. Picture: Annette Dew

The house featured on TV series Grand Designs Australia in 2014

Rocky v Bris: How far you can stretch your property dollars

A unit in the waterfront Southbank Apartments in Rockhampton is on the market for $375,000.

What your money will get you in the Beef Cap v the capital city:

Hearty food for cold nights

Boneless lamb shoulder roast with crushed kipflers.

RECIPES: Two tasty lamb dishes to try this winter

How one man made more than $20m in a land deal

Varsity Lakes

Sale, with GST added, shows as a $26.4 million transaction