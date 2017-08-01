Rebels firing on all cylinders ahead of finals

DANGER PLAYER: South Grafton Rebels halfback Kayan Davis has tipped partner Nick McGrady (pictured) to be the one to watch in the finals.

RUGBY LEAGUE: South Grafton Rebels have kept alive the hope of hosting the Group 2 major semi-finals with a dominant win over Bellingen-Dorrigo Magpies at McKittrick Park.

They got an early scare from a willing Magpies side, but it was not soon before the Rebels put the foot on the throat to send a clear message to their rivals.

With the 88-14 win, the Rebels stay equal second with Coffs Harbour Comets on 25 points and will now rely on Sawtell Panthers springing an unlikely upset against the Comets next week to secure the first final at McKittrick Park.

It was a consummate performance from the Rebels in the absence of experienced stars Hughie Stanley and front-rower Xavier Sullivan.

One of those players was Kayan Davis who scored his second hat-trick in three games as well as finding an extra leg in the goal kicking department after regular kicker Aaron Taylor was forced to give up the tee due to a leg injury.

"It was good to get back on the field after a week off due to the bye,” Davis said.

"Getting a hat-trick was good but I give full credit to my teammates that are doing the one percenters and working hard week in, week out.”

Davis has gone to new heights since taking over leadership from Stanley and with emerging half Nick McGrady beside him he believes the sky is the limit for the pair.

"Hughie boy was a big loss for the team because of his leadership and the way he helps out,” he said.

"I'm enjoying playing in the halves at the Rebels and now I have the leadership to help my teammates out on the field it has really push me to play good footy.

" Me and Nick in the halves in the last few games has been great because we both have got good ball skills and kicking game plus control games.

"Nick is gonna be the man to look out for in the finals this year.”