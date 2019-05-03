Rebels face challenge after judiciary league hearing

South Grafton Rebels five-eighth Hughie Stanley gets a pass away in their Group 2 clash against Macksville Sea Eagles at McKittrick Park on April 14, 2019.

South Grafton Rebels five-eighth Hughie Stanley gets a pass away in their Group 2 clash against Macksville Sea Eagles at McKittrick Park on April 14, 2019. Jarrard Potter

RUGBY LEAGUE: The South Grafton Rebels will be without five-eighth Hughie Stanely for five weeks, and prop George Jarrett for one week, after the pair were suspended by the Group 2 judiciary for their roles in fights during last weekend's loss to the Coffs Harbour Comets.

The Rebels will be looking to put the disappointment of last weekend's result behind them when they hit the road to face the Orara Valley Axemen on Sunday.

The Axemen have only one win to their name after three rounds of the 2019 season, while the Rebels are still searching for their first points of the season, and their coach Craig Youngjohns said after a solid week on the training paddock he is confident his side can come away with a win this weekend.

"Training has been good, we composed ourselves and spoke about what happened on Sunday at training on Tuesday night then really put it behind us and focused on the game this weekend," Youngjohns said.

"We let ourselves get frustrated with ourselves and a few little refereeing decisions so the key this weekend will be to just not get ourselves frustrated and play smart footy.

"Thursday night we kept working on our structures and playing in different zones of the park to make sure everyone is on the same page, and I think that was what let us down (against Coffs Harbour).

"I'm fairly confident we can come away with a win, we've got a strong side on paper but we just need to click and get our combinations right."

In a blow for the Rebels, Stanley was handed a five-week suspension after he was charged by the Group 2 judiciary for striking Comets player Miles Fairbank in their 26-12 loss last weekend.

Youngjohns said the suspension of Stanley was a big loss for the team.

"We have rallied around him and tried to keep him positive about it all," he said.

"That being said we will have Allan McKenzie slot into the position and I think he will do the job well and keep everyone playing to our structures."

Despite not having any competition points after three rounds of matches, Youngjohns said the team was not concerned about falling behind the rest of the league on the ladder.

"The main thing for us I think is that we've just got to get back to basics and just enjoy footy, if we have fun out there and stick to the game plan and our structures the results will come off the back of that,"

"We've been getting flustered and that doesn't help, we just need to keep composure and stick to the plan and once we do that the results will come."