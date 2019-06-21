Rebels focus on discipline ahead of Comets clash

BRAIN SNAP: The Coffs Harbour Comets v South Grafton Rebels game had to be stopped early after numerous fights broke out and players were sent from the field.

RUGBY LEAGUE: The South Grafton Rebels have found a spot of form in recent weeks with two wins in a row but they will face their toughest test yet at McKittrick Park tomorrow both for their football and for their discipline.

Rugby league has always been a sport high in emotion and physical contact and when the two are put together it can often lead to fists being thrown and that was the exact reason the two sides had their round 3 clash called off early.

The Comets were leading 26-12 when both teams started getting a little testy and both sides reached boiling point late in the game before it was called early with four players sent from the field.

Club captain Luke Welch was dissapointed with the result on the day and said it's something his side have been looking to stamp out of their game.

"Last time we played them the game got called off early for a bit of 'argey bargey' and some tempers started flaring up and that was really frustrating,” Welch said.

"There were moments in that game where we felt that they were not unbeatable and we were having a good crack but we got the better of ourselves that day.”

"You can't lower your standards just to get into a bit of push and shove so we've been working on that and have been a lot better.”

"If we can keep a bit of discipline and keep some cool heads I think we can give them a good test.”

Welch was unaware of the upcoming clash and believes it is this focus on their own game that has made the difference for them in recent weeks.

"I don't look at the ladder, I don't look at who we play,” he said.

"I got asked on the weekend by the NBN News who we were playing next round and I said mate I honestly don't know.”

"I found out later on it was Coffs Harbour but it goes to show it doesn't really worry me.”

"Our game plan is not focusing on who we play, when we play or where we play them, it's more so doing our job and coming out as a team. The only team that will beat us is ourselves.”

The Rebels latest win came in a convincing 30-10 victory over the Macksville Sea Eagles and a return to home soil may bode well as Welch's side prepare for the league leaders.

"There's a lot of confidence in our side now and that's been building and if we keep on going the way we are and showing the camaraderie within the squad we're only going to get better,” he said.

"Coffs Harbour are a quality side and they always have been. They've got a really good forward pack and they play off the back of that well so one of our main goals will be to contain them and battle hard in there.”

"Hopefully we can keep on track and keep our momentum going forward.”