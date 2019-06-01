Rebels fresh start for second half

CHASING THE MAN: Luke Welch tries to catch Danny Wicks during a loss to the Ghosts last weekend.

RUGBY LEAGUE: The South Grafton Rebels are turning a new leaf at the halfway point of the Group 2 Rugby League season as they aim for a run of form into the finals in August.

"This week we've pretty much scrunched up the first half of the season and we are leaving that behind,” club captain Luke Welch said.

"We've played every team once now and we know what to expect of ourselves and other sides so we're putting that first round of games behind us and we'll start again.”

One game in particular that the Rebels would like to forget came in last weekend's humbling by fierce rivals Grafton Ghosts.

"We were disappointed with the final result, but we took some positives from it,” he said.

"The thing that really let us down was the way we started, we were much better in the second half because we started playing the way we know we can, but that first half killed us.”

"We just need to learn to execute the game plan from the beginning of games and that's definitely something we've been working on.”

The Rebels host the Woolgoolga Seahorses in a rematch of a round one win, but they lost their points after fielding an unregistered player.

"They've got a really well-rounded side and they'll give us a good challenge, but the boys really want to get back up over them after we had the points stripped from us in that game,” he said.

South Grafton will be going into the clash without key forward Joe Rigg after he received a head knock against the Ghosts last weekend, but reserves star Jade Duroux has received a call-up to the first team after a good run of form.

"It'll be good to see him get out there and have a good run, he moved away to play footy, but he's back now and he's keen to get stuck in.”