Rebels get lift from a new partner

Rebel Oral Monaghan joins in celebrating a try during the Group 2 Country Rugby League 1st Grade grand final between South Grafton Rebels and Coffs Comets at McKittrick Park South Grafton on Sunday 23 August, 2015. Final score Rebels way 46-18. Photo Debrah Novak / The Daily Examiner Debrah Novak

RUGBY LEAGUE: South Grafton Rebels might have been an on-field powerhouse for some time, but as the new season begins the club has already put points on the board off the field.

An off-season sponsorship deal with leading bookmaker Ladbrokes has put the Rebels in an unprecedented position of strength before the kick off.

"We have been able to pay all of our council fees, insurances and affiliation fees up front as well as all jerseys, shorts and socks for four grades,” club secretary Terry Power said.

"We have been able to purchase up-to-date medical equipment and training aids and all off-field apparel and training uniforms,” Power said.

While a sponsorship of this magnitude is considered rare to a country club, it's not rare to Ladbrokes. The company has put about $200,000 into the grassroots this season.

"We have had a grassroots sponsorship program in place for a couple of years now and helped many league, rugby, AFL and even some cricket club across the country,” Ladbrokes spokesperson Roger Oldridge said.

"While many people think big business only jumps into bed with big clubs, that's not our mentality at all.

"Hearing about the benefits these country clubs get from our sponsorship means as much to people at Ladbrokes as seeing our logo on the back of a Broncos jersey on Friday Night Footy.”

And if your headed along to the Rebels clash with the Grafton Ghosts this week and enjoy a bucket of chips, you're in luck. The Ladbrokes money also helped the club to buy a new chip cooker so expect those chips to be extra crispy.