Rebels hang tough as they prepare for grand final

ALL SMILES: South Grafton Rebels coach Ron Gordon (left) and captain Grant Stevens after the Rebels won the Group 2 preliminary final against Coffs Harbour Comets at Geoff King Motors Park on Sunday.

RUGBY LEAGUE: After their narrow one-point win against the Coffs Harbour Comets to book their third straight grand final appearance, the South Grafton Rebels know they will need to improve to defend their Group 2 crown against the Grafton Ghosts.

Rebels captain Grant Stevens said he expected a tough clash against the Comets, who finished in second place at the end of the regular season.

"We definitely came here for that kind of contest, and to get away with a one point win to make it into the grand final was really good," he said.

"We definitely made it hard on ourselves with completions, I don't know what the numbers were but Ron (Gordon, coach) isn't going to be happy with that but some of our defence in the first half was awesome."

Stevens said their poor ball control could have been a result of their heavy defence workload, especially during the first half.

"I don't know if (poor ball control) comes off the back of defending too much and being tired," he said.

"When we had ball possession in their half we capitalised on that which was the main thing.

"We've got to fix a few things up for next week. It's going to be a hard contest at Frank McGuren but we're definitely up for it and we'll be there ready to go."

Despite the Grafton Ghosts enjoying an unbeaten 2017 so far, Stevens said he remained confident his side has what it takes to taste grand final glory once again.

"We've got a few blokes with plenty of experience when it comes to these games but it all comes down to preparation and turning up for the big one," he said.

"If you don't turn up and start too late it could be all over pretty easy so we've got to talk about that and address that before Sunday but we will be there."