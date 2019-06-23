Rebels humbled in tough match-up with league leaders

NO WAY THROUGH: Luke Walker eyes an offload in the clash between the South Grafton Rebels and the Coffs Harbour Comets at McKittrick Park on Sunday.

NO WAY THROUGH: Luke Walker eyes an offload in the clash between the South Grafton Rebels and the Coffs Harbour Comets at McKittrick Park on Sunday. Mitchell Keenan

RUGBY LEAGUE: The South Grafton Rebels win streak came to an end as they fell to a 36-22 defeat to league leaders Coffs Harbour Comets at McKittrick Park yesterday.

The Rebels were in form going in to the game coming off the back of a two-game winning streak with statement wins over Woolgoolga and Macksville sealing their spot in fourth on the ladder.

That streak came to an end after a blistering second half performance from the Comets to run away 14-point winners against a home side lacking in some much-needed discipline.

South Grafton started the game well with some strong pressure on the league leaders in their own half.

APPLYING PRESSURE: Jeff Skeen attacks the line in the clash between the South Grafton Rebels and the Coffs Harbour Comets at McKittrick Park on Sunday. Mitchell Keenan

That pressure was short lived though, as the visitors streamed forward and caught the Rebels out with a try in the opening five minutes when Nathan Curry weaved his way through the defence to open the scoring.

The Rebels found their way back towards the Comets defensive end and capitalised on a number of cheap errors to level the scores half way through the first when George Jarrett made a driving run to touch down on the line between the sticks.

South Grafton took the lead just five minutes later when Tim Rigg followed on from a well-placed Allan McKenzie bomb to take the ball off the bounce and find the try line with ease.

TOUCH DOWN: Tim Rigg touches down in the clash between the South Grafton Rebels and the Coffs Harbour Comets at McKittrick Park on Sunday. Mitchell Keenan

Coffs Harbour levelled proceedings once again when a great forward move left the Rebels stretched at the back for Steven Spencer to go through out wide.

Rebels big-man Joe Rigg went down just before the half and was stretchered off the ground to recieve treatment.

South Grafton had a shakey start to the second half and a lack of discipline started to creep back into Craig Youngjohns side as key man Grant Brown was handed ten minutes in the sin bin.

The Comets made the most of the extra man going on to score three in the next six minutes through Matt Cheeseman, Pete Vikelotu and Kerrod Selmes.

The home side pulled one back when Jarrett claimed his second of the day but Miles Fairbank broke through to put Coffs comfortably in front and take the 14-point win.

TOUGH DEFENCE: Lional Williams looks for a gap in the clash between the South Grafton Rebels and the Coffs Harbour Comets at McKittrick Park on Sunday. Mitchell Keenan

South Grafton return to McKittrick Park next weekend to host the struggling Orara Valley Axemen with a good chance at getting back to winning ways.

The Rebels reserves came up 18-10 winners and the Ladies League Tag side grabbed a high scoring 24-14 win but the under-18's fell 28-6.