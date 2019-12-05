REBELS IN BLUE: Former reds set to lead Ghosts reserve grade

SWITCHIN SIDES: Former South Grafton Rebels brothers Kieren and Cameron Stewart alongside Grafton Ghosts brothers Brett and Danny Wicks ahead of a clash in 2017.

RUGBY LEAGUE: The Grafton Ghosts announced their new reserve grade co-coaches yesterday with brothers Cameron and Kieren Stewart set to lead the group.

The duo is best known for exploits with cross-river rivals South Grafton Rebels after spending most of their careers with the club.

“Both Keiren and I played our junior footy with the Rebels,” Cameron said.

“We also played a few years in seniors. They’re a great club. We love both sides of the river really.”

But the Stewart brothers will need to turn on their boyhood club if they are to right the record after a preliminary final exit to the Rebels last season.

“After last year’s unfortunate exit, we’re hoping to go again,” Cameron said.

“We were minor premiers and it was ours to lose. But you can’t take anything away from the Rebels, that was a grand final-quality decider.”

Cameron finished as reserve grade top tryscorer but said he “would trade it in a heartbeat for the premiership”.

The Stewarts have always been conflicted between the Ghosts and Rebels, with their father and both their partners playing for Grafton. The pair have even faced off on opposite sides but they will look to their strong connection in 2020.

“I played a lot of footy with Kieren. I’ve grown up with him so we understand each other well,” Cameron said.

Cameron is looking forward to working with a solid young side and new first grade coach Todd Cameron.

“It should be good, a few of the 18s from last year have done so well under Shaun (Davidson) and I’m really happy to have his boys stepping up,” he said.

“We’re really familiar with Todd and we’ll look to push the best young players towards first grade.

“Everyone says it’s the hardest grade to coach but we’re up for the challenge.”

The Ghosts will start pre-season training at Frank McGuren Field from 6pm tonight with Cameron inviting anyone interested in a game to come along.

“We’ll start training on Thursdays, anyone keen on a game can come along and get stuck in,” he said.