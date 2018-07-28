Rebels prepare for last throw of the dice in 2018

IN FORM: Rebels hooker Jack Gull is backing up for first grade after a strong game for South High in the DEX Shield final.

IN FORM: Rebels hooker Jack Gull is backing up for first grade after a strong game for South High in the DEX Shield final. Adam Hourigan

RUGBY LEAGUE: The South Grafton Rebels will be looking to give their home fans something to cheer for in their final home game of the 2018 regular season when they take on the Orara Valley Axemen at McKittrick Park on Sunday.

Mathematically the Rebels are still in with a shot of playing finals football this year and need the two points against Orara, as well as Macksville to lose against Sawtell, to see South Grafton sneak into fifth spot on the Group 2 competition ladder.

Rebels coach Ron Gordon said he hoped the chance of playing finals football would be motivation for the team.

"It's still possible to make the finals, we just need to play well and hopefully that will encourage the boys but in saying that we've had more than enough opportunity to secure our spot in the finals," he said.

"This year has been frustrating, sometimes we play brilliant footy and then other times it's like we don't want to be there, so our attitude has been lacking this season.

"Hopefully we can give our home fans something to cheer for, in many ways this will be our last hurrah so the boys need to get in there and give it a crack."

If the Rebels weren't already motivated enough, the game will also be held in honour of club stalwart Stan Olive, who passed away on July 22 aged 86.

Olive was patron of the club when it won the 2015 Group 2 Rugby League First-Grade Premiership and players from that side placed a 2015 grand final jersey on his grave in his honour on Friday.

Gordon said Orara Valley had been one of the more consistent teams this season and would be hard to beat.

"We led them 18-0 at half-time then let that go last time we played them, so I think we can definitely beat them but it's just a matter of what team turns up on the day, we've been so inconsistent," Gordon said.

GAME DAY: South Grafton Rebels v Orara Valley Axemen at McKittrick Park. Women's league tag kicks off from 11am.