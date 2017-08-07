Rebels keep rolling towards finals

SURROUNDED: A Macksville Sea Eagles player is surrounded by red and white jumpers in their Group 2 clash against the South Grafton Rebels.

RUGBY LEAGUE: The South Grafton Rebels' charge towards the Group 2 finals is gaining speed after scoring a 28-0 win against Macksville on the weekend.

In a road-trip that threatened to be a challenge, hooker Rhys Walters said their coach Ron Gordon praised the win as one of their gutsiest in three years.

"We had a few decisions that didn't go our way, but we didn't let that get to us and we just kept turning up,” Walters said.

"Defence wise, we were camped on our own line for a long time, but the boys kept turning up.

"We suffered a few injuries, Karl Woodley went down and so did Stumpy (Grant Stevens) but we were lucky to have Dwayne Duke for us and Jordan Walker coming off the bench.”

Walters said despite the pressure put on their try-line, the team was very pleased not to concede any points for the match.

With the Rebels finishing the regular season in third spot, on equal points with Coffs Harbour Comets, and Walters said the attention has now turned to travelling south to take on Coffs in the preliminary semi-final this weekend.

"That game we played against them at McKittrick Park where they came back with 20 minutes to go to draw with us proved costly in the long run, but at the end of the day we still think we can go down there and beat them,” Walters said.

"The last time we played them we were the better team for 60 minutes, but we switched off at the end and it cost us.

"The past three weeks we've been putting it together and really been building some momentum at the right time of the year.”

If the Rebels win against the Comets they will take on the Grafton Ghosts for the right to host the grand final, however Walters said the team needed to remained focused.

"We all know that the end goal is to make it to the grand final, so we've just got to concentrate on what is in front of us,” he said.

"If we play how we have been playing, we should get the points on the day. We're building momentum at the right time of the year, and we're getting the one percenters right, so we just need to keep the ball rolling.”

The South Grafton Rebels will travel to Coffs Harbour to take on the Comets in the preliminary semi-final on Sunday with kick-off at 2.45pm.