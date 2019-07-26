Rebels ladies grand final rematch, Ghosts fight for season

REMATCH: Rebels flyer Sammy Duroux goes on the burst during the Group 2 ladies league tag grand final between South Grafton and Sawtell Panthers at Geoff King Motors Oval last year.

LADIES LEAGUE TAG: The Tooheys New Group 2 Ladies League Tag season has been one to remember and bot the South Grafton Rebels and the Grafton Ghosts will play finals this weekend- but not against each other.

South Grafton are gearing up for a big match-up with the Sawtell Panthers in a grand final rematch from last year where the Rebels clinched the title with a thrilling 8-4 win.

The Rebels have had yet another strong year but the Panthers have held bragging rights over their rivals with wins on both occasions throughout the regular season.

Sawtell's first win over the Rebels came in round 6 when the two played out a 6-10 thriller in the Panther's favour and on return to McKittrick Park the visitors took a similar victory to the tune of 12-4 in round 13.

While they have had difficulty against Sawtell, the Rebels will take comfort in a hard-fought derby win last weekend and will be going in to the qualifying final on foreign turf at Frank McGuren Field tomorrow with confidence.

The Ghosts would have hoped they could book a home final this weekend but the 10-4 derby loss on Sunday had them fall to fourth place and thrown into an elimination final against the Coffs Harbour Comets which will be played at Rex Hardaker Oval today.

Grafton are one for two against the Comets after falling to a 18-14 loss the last time out but with their season on the line the Ghosts will be ready to fight to the final siren.