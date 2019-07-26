Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
REMATCH: Rebels flyer Sammy Duroux goes on the burst during the Group 2 ladies league tag grand final between South Grafton and Sawtell Panthers at Geoff King Motors Oval last year.
REMATCH: Rebels flyer Sammy Duroux goes on the burst during the Group 2 ladies league tag grand final between South Grafton and Sawtell Panthers at Geoff King Motors Oval last year. Matthew Elkerton
Rugby League

Rebels ladies grand final rematch, Ghosts fight for season

Mitchell Keenan
by
26th Jul 2019 4:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

LADIES LEAGUE TAG: The Tooheys New Group 2 Ladies League Tag season has been one to remember and bot the South Grafton Rebels and the Grafton Ghosts will play finals this weekend- but not against each other.

South Grafton are gearing up for a big match-up with the Sawtell Panthers in a grand final rematch from last year where the Rebels clinched the title with a thrilling 8-4 win.

The Rebels have had yet another strong year but the Panthers have held bragging rights over their rivals with wins on both occasions throughout the regular season.

Sawtell's first win over the Rebels came in round 6 when the two played out a 6-10 thriller in the Panther's favour and on return to McKittrick Park the visitors took a similar victory to the tune of 12-4 in round 13.

While they have had difficulty against Sawtell, the Rebels will take comfort in a hard-fought derby win last weekend and will be going in to the qualifying final on foreign turf at Frank McGuren Field tomorrow with confidence.

The Ghosts would have hoped they could book a home final this weekend but the 10-4 derby loss on Sunday had them fall to fourth place and thrown into an elimination final against the Coffs Harbour Comets which will be played at Rex Hardaker Oval today.

Grafton are one for two against the Comets after falling to a 18-14 loss the last time out but with their season on the line the Ghosts will be ready to fight to the final siren.

clarence league grafton ghosts group 2 rugby league ladies league tag south grafton rebels
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Pyjama-clad staff manage power outage at Yamba

    premium_icon Pyjama-clad staff manage power outage at Yamba

    News Emergency works cause centre to turn away shoppers before power restored

    15-year campaign to seal road over

    premium_icon 15-year campaign to seal road over

    Community Residents on Lower Clarence Lane can sleep easy after decision

    9 delightful things to do this week

    premium_icon 9 delightful things to do this week

    Whats On From wood chopping to walking there is plenty on around the Clarence

    Redmen's captain fantastic breaks club point-scoring record

    premium_icon Redmen's captain fantastic breaks club point-scoring record

    Rugby Union The milestones keep falling for Hancock who has long lead the club.