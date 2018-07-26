Rebels league tag cause helped by government grant

KITTED OUT: South Grafton Rebels league tag stars Tanisha Martin, Brooke Sullivan, Heidi Hardy and Alinta Carpenter with Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis, who helped the group receive a Local Sport Grant for their uniform and registration costs.

LEAGUE TAG: The South Grafton Rebels league tag team has been flying the flag for the club this season, and since clinching the minor premiership the team will be hoping to go one better than last year and take out the competition title.

Last year they lost the Group 2 grand final in the inaugural Ladies League Tag season 10-4 to the Coffs Harbour Comets. But after only dropping one game so far this season, belief is high among the club that they can avenge their grand final heartbreak.

"They've really been the shining light for the club this season,” Rebels secretary Terry Power said. "The side has flown the flag for the club this year, they're the minor premiers and only lost one game.

"This is the second season (for league tag in Group 2). We entered a side last season and made the grand final last year so we'll be hoping to go one better again this year. Obviously with the minor premiership things are looking good, they're a good bunch of girls.”

Thanks to a $3900 grant from the NSW Government's Local Sport Grant program, the Rebels' league tag team has been kitted out with all new club and playing shirts, socks and shorts, as well as having registration fees covered.

"The grant money is money that we would have had to find somewhere, either through other sponsorship or fundraising because there was no way the girls were going to go without a game,” Power said.

"We're very keen to not make them pay. Basically they could play league tag of a Wednesday afternoon at the park but we're asking them to travel to all parts of the north coast on a Sunday, so any way that we can help cover their costs helps promote their participation which is what the grant is all about.

"We thought about changing the strip up for the girls, but we were keen to keep them in line with the whole rest of the club, so it's great to have all the Rebels in the same strip.”

Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis, who helped the league tag team receive the grant, said the aim of the NSW Government's Local Sport Grant Program is to increase regular and on-going participation and active recreation by encouraging more people to get moving and become active in their local areas.

"Sport is the lifeblood of communities across the length and breadth of NSW and these grants will encourage people of all ages and abilities to get involved,” he said.