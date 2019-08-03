Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Rebels flyer Sammy Duroux goes on the burst during the Group 2 ladies league tag grand final between South Grafton Rebels and Sawtell Panthers at Geoff King Motors Oval.
Rebels flyer Sammy Duroux goes on the burst during the Group 2 ladies league tag grand final between South Grafton Rebels and Sawtell Panthers at Geoff King Motors Oval. Matthew Elkerton
Rugby League

Rebels league tag take some unlikely inspiration into semi

Tim Howard
by
3rd Aug 2019 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

LADIES LEAGUE TAG: The Rebels have found themselves on the hard road to defending their Group 2 Ladies League Tag title, but that's not a big worry for the team, says captain coach Heidi Hardy.

While the Rebels find themselves in the sudden death minor semi-final against Coffs Comets today, they've got plenty of positives coming their way, Hardy said after training on Thursday.

"We're playing at home, which is a big plus for us and we're really motivated to win this one for Shelley Long, who found out this week she has been playing with a broken leg,” Hardy said.

Hardy said Long played in last week's disappointing loss to Sawtell and she was stunned to learn the true nature of her star fullback's injury.

"The poor girl, I can't believe she was actually able to play at all,” Hardy said.

"She's a rep player and big loss for us, but all the girls are super motivated to win this game for her.”

Long returned the favour for her teammates, sitting with her leg in a brace and nursing crutches on the sideline at training on Thursday night.

She didn't want to let on about her injury and was determined to give her teammates all the support she could.

Hardy said the team had a few surprises up its sleeve for the Comets.

"We've had to play a different style of footy this season, because we've lost a bit of speed out wide,” she said.

"So this season instead of going around teams, we've had to go through them. And we've handled the transition pretty well, I think.

"But teams might be getting used to our style, so for the finals we've worked on a few different things to mix things up.”

Hardy said last weekend's loss would also motivate the team.

"It's one that was actually really close and could have gone either way,” she said.

"We finished second on the competition, which shows we were consistent performers, particularly in the second half of the season.”

coffs harbour comets group 2 rugby league ladies league tag semi final south grafton rebels
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    VOTE: Search is on for Valley's favourite kids hairdresser

    premium_icon VOTE: Search is on for Valley's favourite kids hairdresser

    Community We need your help to find the most popular place to take the little ones for a trim

    BUST A MOVE: Gabe takes his skill to Grafton streets

    BUST A MOVE: Gabe takes his skill to Grafton streets

    Local Faces Self-taught 8-year-old star shows off to moves to waiting crowds

    LIVE CRICKET: How to stream Strike League matches

    LIVE CRICKET: How to stream Strike League matches

    Cricket Check out the full schedule and all the squads here.

    Our show stoppers to catch fire for Ekka

    premium_icon Our show stoppers to catch fire for Ekka

    People and Places Maclean's Show's props get a showing in Brisbane