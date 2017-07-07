Rebels left in lurch after forfeit

RULED OUT: South Grafton Rebels bulldozer Xavier Sullivan has been ruled out for the season after going under the knife yesterday.

RUGBY LEAGUE:

South Grafton Rebels have been left in the lurch after Nambucca Heads Roosters forfeited the clash set down for McKittrick Park on Saturday.

While the forfeit has come at a good time for the reigning premiers in terms of player stocks - as niggling injuries take their toll on the club - secretary Terry Power said it was a tough call for the Rebels to bear financially.

Country Rugby League clubs rely on gate takings, bar sales and canteen sales to continue operation, and with one of their eight home games of the season now struck off, Power said it was a big loss to the club.

"We rely on that money week to week to make some bucks as a club,” Power said.

"As a club we will be impacted by the loss of this game financially. It is disappointing but it is what it is and were just going to have to cop it on the chin.”

Roosters cited a lack of player numbers on a Saturday as the reason for their forfeiture and had tried to talk the Rebels into rescheduling the clash for the Sunday afternoon.

But with South Grafton Cup Day on at the Grafton Racecourse, Power said there was no way the club could play on the Sunday.

"We locked in the Saturday game way back in March because we knew it was South Cup Day,” he said.

"The Group required that each club take one of their home games as a Saturday game and this is the week that we chose to do it.

"It would be ludicrous to host a football game while the South Cup was on over the river.”

With senior players Hugh Stanley, Xavier Sullivan, Nick McGrady and Cameron Stewart all battling injury, the forfeit may also be a blessing in disguise for the third-placed Rebels.

It is understood that Sullivan had surgery on a torn bicep yesterday and is likely to miss the rest of the Group 2 season. Sullivan, 36, sustained the injury while battling Grafton Ghosts in the local derby on June 25.

While scans cleared Stanley of any serious break, he missed last weekend's game against Orara Valley and was not at training earlier this week. He now has until next weekend to prove his fitness.