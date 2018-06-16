Rebels 'need' home win to stay in touch

Rebels big man Sione Tonga marches up the field during the Group 2 first grade clash between the South Grafton Rebels and Macksville Sea Eagles at McKittrick Park.

Rebels big man Sione Tonga marches up the field during the Group 2 first grade clash between the South Grafton Rebels and Macksville Sea Eagles at McKittrick Park. Matthew Elkerton

RUGBY LEAGUE: The instruction from South Grafton Rebels coach Ron Gordon to his first grade troops this week has been a simple one.

"We need to win this one, really we need to win all our games from here,” he said.

Tomorrow will provide the perfect starting block for the South Grafton side as they host a depleted Nambucca Heads Roosters side in three grades at McKittrick Park.

But with Nambucca giving up almost 500 points in seven games this season, it will be how the Rebels remain focussed on the task at hand that is most important.

"We have actually got a good run of games from here, with Nambucca twice, the bye against Bellingen and a clash with Coffs Harbour,” Gordon said. "That's eight points we really need to bank on.

"We need to win and this is the perfect opportunity, the boys just need to treat it like it is a local derby game.”

Grant Stevens will be rested for the clash with the Roosters as the Rebels welcome the return of forward Sione Tonga.

It will mean Xavier Sullivan retains the captaincy of the side, which Gordon believed would last until season's end.

"He has just grabbed it and run with it,” Gordon said. ”It has taken Xav's game to the next level, which is great to see.”

REBELS SIDE: 1. Kieren Stewart, 2. Ant Skinner, 3. Luke French, 4. Craig Waters, 5. Izack Smidt, 6. Phil Bundock, 7. Allan McKenzie, 8. Jeff Skeen, 9. Kieron Johnson-Heron, 10. Xavier Sullivan (c), 11. Karl Woodley, 12. Josh Harris, 13. Matty Laurie, 14. Sione Tonga, 15. Joe Rigg