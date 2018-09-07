Rebels on hunt to fill executive

Outgoing South Grafton Rebels secretary Terry Power has been at the centre of the club's recent success.

RUGBY LEAGUE: South Grafton Rebels are on the hunt for two more members to fill its executive following the club's annual general meeting earlier this week.

All members of last year's executive have stepped down from their post, with former treasurer Brendan Breitnauer stepping up to fill the president's role vacated by Brad Rodda.

Former captain-coach of the Rebels, Grant "Stumpy” Stevens has stepped up as vice-president in place of long-term clubman Tony Stackhouse.

But the roles of secretary and treasurer remain vacant, despite about 14 people joining the club's committee.

Outgoing secretary, and heart and soul of the Rebels, Terry Power said it was positions the club would need to fill soon.

"I am little bit worried, we keep saying someone will do it, someone will do it and then next thing we're in trouble,” he said. "We do need people to be willing to step up for the club in time for our next meeting on October 10.”

While he has stepped back from his role as secretary, Power said he will still be taking a keen interest in the club and will support where he can.

"It was a tough decision, I love being part of this footy club,” he said. "I have three main Fs in my life - farm, football and family.

"Something had to give, and I really need to give more time back to my other two Fs.”

Power said the former executive was keen to oversee the final negotiations for a new first grade coach before they completely gave away their duties.

It is understood the Rebels have had four applicants for the role already, with expressions of interest closing on Sunday.