Rebels out for points against Comets this weekend

HITTING THE LINE: South Grafton Rebels back rower Dan Randall looks to push through the defence of Macksville in their Group 2 clash at McKittrick Park on April 14.

HITTING THE LINE: South Grafton Rebels back rower Dan Randall looks to push through the defence of Macksville in their Group 2 clash at McKittrick Park on April 14. Jarrard Potter

RUGBY LEAGUE: The South Grafton Rebels will take on one of Group 2's toughest road trips this weekend when they head to Coffs Harbour to take on the competition's reigning champions.

While the Comets are yet to lose a game so far in 2019 and sit on top of the competition ladder alongside the Grafton Ghosts, Rebels coach Craig Youngjohns said his side was prepared to lift against the Comets.

"Everyone is keen to get back on board and make up for our loss against Macksville the other week,” Youngjohns said.

"We were disappointed with that loss and we want to work off the back of that. There's some key areas we needed to strengthen and we had some good training runs leading into Sunday's game so, hopefully, we will be ready to take on Coffs Harbour.”

Youngjohns said the Rebels squandered some good scoring opportunities against the Macksville Sea Eagles during their second-round loss at home, and an extra emphasis had been put on attack ahead of this weekend's game.

"We had plenty of opportunities to score but we didn't capitalise on them, and that's something we've been working on, how we structure out attack close to the try line so, hopefully, that will pay some dividends,” Youngjohns said.

"We will have to be patient against Coffs Harbour and not give away possession easily and make sure we're not giving away soft penalties and build pressure from there.

"I thought our forwards laid down a good platform against Macksville but our outside backs let a couple of opportunities slip.

"Defence has been strong, but when it comes to attack there were a few times we didn't capitalise on opportunities close to the line.We were a bit flat and didn't give ourselves enough space between the opposition defence to set up our attacking plays, so that's what we've been working on and, hopefully, that's what we will see on Sunday.”

GAME DAY: South Grafton Rebels face Coffs Harbour Comets at Geof King Motors Complex, Coffs Harbour. Women's League Tag kicks off at 11am.