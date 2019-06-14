Rebels out for redemption in mid-table match up

The South Grafton Rebels gained some confidence of their own with a hard-fought win over the Woolgoolga Seahorses before the break and they will be hoping to carry on their winning ways against Macksville tomorrow.

"We've trained well this week and we're nearly back to full strength with Hugh Stanley coming back from suspension,” Rebels coach Craig Youngjohns said.

The Rebels just falling short against the Sea Eagles last time out but they know the importance of the mid-table match-up on Sunday.

"We only lost by two points last time and we really didn't play to our potential,” he said.

"We're just taking it game for game, this is a really important one that could secure us a finals spot and take us into third so we really want this one.”

The Sea Eagles sit level on points with the Rebels and have the ability to push any team to a close result but the visitors will be hungry for redemption after a 20-22 loss in round 2.