Rebels out to mix things up at Magpies

ON THE MOVE: A South Grafton Rebels player looks for support after making a break against Orara Valley Axemen at McKittrick Park. Adam Hourigan

RUGBY LEAGUE: The South Grafton Rebels have had a turbulent season but a hard-fought win last weekend was just what they needed amid a string of absences from the squad, allowing the youngsters to step up.

Coach Craig Youngjohns was pleased with the young members of the side that played their part in the win and he is looking to reward them with some more game time against the Bellingen Valley/ Dorrigo Magpies on Saturday afternoon.

"We're looking forward to the trip down there,” Youngjohns said.

"With some of the senior guys still out we'll be giving some of the young fellas a run.”

Mike Rigg was one of the under-18s that stepped up to play a key part in the gutsy win and Youngjohns is looking forward to seeing how he develops in the coming weeks.

"Mike Rigg will get another good go after a solid game last weekend and some of the other guys will get a bit of time too,” he said.

The Rebels have been putting together some new plays on the training ground and Youngjohns saw the Magpies clash as the perfect opportunity to unleash his new tactics.

"We've got a few new moves that we've been trying throughout the week so we'll be looking forward to giving them a try,” he said.

South Grafton could very well move up the table with a win as the Woolgoolga Seahorses travel to the Grafton Ghosts and the right results for the reds could put them into third place with finals just around the corner.