Rebels out to wreak havoc on grand final day

UNDER-14 GRAND FINAL: The South Grafton Rebels have the chance to top off an almighty season in Group 1 junior rugby league with a big grand final clash against the Ballina Seagulls at Frank McGuren Field tomorrow.

The Rebels had a strong finish to the regular season, with three wins in their last four games, including a confidence-boosting 16-12 derby victory over the Grafton Ghosts at McKittrick Park earlier this month, but for the grand final South Grafton will go behind enemy lines.

Like many other junior grades, Ballina have been the benchmark this year and have gone through the season undefeated but the Rebels can be an unpredictable force on their day and will likely force the Seagulls into a close battle.

South Grafton stars Callam Darcy and Kaden McCarthy will be key in the red of the Rebels but coach Dave Hannah will be looking for an all-round team performance tomorrow.