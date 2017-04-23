Rebels pile on the points in honour of club stalwart

The Rebels Austin Cooper tries to break through the graps of the Orara Valley Axeman at McKittrick Park on Saturday, April 24.

RUGBY LEAGUE: In an emotion-charged match in memory of South Grafton Rebels' stalwart Geoffrey Blackadder, the Rebels proved too strong at their McKittrick Park fortress, overcoming the Orara Vally Axemen 60 to 6.

The first half was all one way traffic with the Rebels' forwards, lead by Grant Stevens eating up the metres in the middle of the park, while Col Speed's Orara side compounded their mistakes with the ball with penalties in the ruck.

A penalty two minutes in proved to be costly for Orara, with Rebels' centre Nick McGrady opening the scoring after a slick backline play.

After giving away a penalty in the ruck after 14 minutes Nick McGrady found his way past four defenders to score his second try of the match.

Rebels' back rower Austin Cooper barrelled his way over tired defenders in the 28th minute to extend their lead further.

McGrady completed his first half hat-trick after putting Cameron Stuart away down the sideline and backing up on the inside

Orara's first points came from a genuine team try after with the ball passing through half a dozen set of hands before finding Alex Bunt, and was converted by Liam Hines.

The Rebels hit back before the end of the first half with Kayan Davis breaking through close to the line and scoring under the posts. Taylor added the two points to lead at Orara at half time 28-6.

The second half started poorly for Orara, with a costly knock-on gifting Rebels possession, which they took full advantage of with fullback Cameron Stewart scoring in the corner from a backline play off the scrum.

Tensions threatened to boil over early in the second half after a penalty was awarded to the Rebels with Orara's Leslie Poulava and Rebels' Cameron Stewart both sin binned in the eighth minute.

In a barging run from Hughie Stanley the five-eighth managed to squeeze off a miracle pass that found Laurie who scored under the posts.

Just five minutes later Orara failed to regather a grubber kick, with a slick set play from the scrum win 10m out putting Anthony Skinner over in the corner to extend the Rebels' lead.

Anthony Skinner scored his second try of the match in the 17th minute after a line break down the touchline by Taylor, with the conversion from Taylor taking the Rebels past the half century.

Two minutes later a crisp pass from Stanley put McGrady through for his fourth try of the afternoon.

Kieron Johnson-Heron finished off another interchange of short passing out wide to cross the line after 28 minutes for the last try of the match.