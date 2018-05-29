Rebels prepared to turn tables in local derby

RUGBY LEAGUE: South Grafton Rebels and Grafton Ghosts have both built a wave of momentum ahead of the second instalment of the Battle of the River local derby on Sunday.

It was the Ghosts who romped home to a 58-6 win when the two sides met at McKittrick Park in round one this year, but a returning Rebels leader Grant Stevens said his side was ready to return the favour when it drove across the bridge.

The Rebels returned to the winner's circle at the weekend, clinching their first win on home soil for 2018 with a determined display against the side that had shocked them a fortnight prior, Macksville Sea Eagles.

The Rebels were led by a determined effort from Stevens, who despite returning from a knee reconstruction two months early last weekend, managed a goliath 60-minute effort off the bench.

Stevens said the post-match pain was not too bad, but had struggled with his quadriceps muscles that had suffered from a lack of high-intensity movement over nine months.

"My right quad is pretty thin after the operation, and there has not been a lot of running of late,” he said.

"The doctor told me it would be six to 12 months before I played again, and it has only been four. It was just too hard to keep watching on from the sidelines like I was.”

With lock Luke Welch out of the side, Stevens has moved into the middle third of the field as he looks to shore up a position where the Rebels have been lacking in recent weeks.

He was unstoppable for the side, and its backline also put in the extra efforts in a strong 36-20 win against the Sea Eagles.

Similarly the Ghosts also set up for the local derby with a thrilling 30-24 win over the Coffs Harbour Comets.

It was a new-look Comets outfit from the one that had languished at Frank McGuren Field the week before, and it brought a new level of ferocity that the Ghosts were yet to experience this season, according to club president Joe Kinnane.

"It was the hardest game of football we have had played at home for a number of years,” Kinnane said.

"It was just tough from the very first minute until the very last.”

Ghosts captain-coach Danny Wicks stood tall for his side with two tries, as well as a try assist.

This weekend's local derby will be for the Viv Hodge Memorial trophy.