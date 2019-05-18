Rebels primed for important clash with Panthers

BIG CONTACT: The South Grafton Rebels defence was a strong point in their win against the Bellingen Valley/Dorrigo Magpies.

BIG CONTACT: The South Grafton Rebels defence was a strong point in their win against the Bellingen Valley/Dorrigo Magpies. Tim Howard

RUGBY LEAGUE: The South Grafton Rebels earned back-to-back wins for the first time this season last weekend, and will be full of confidence as they look to prove their strength against an in-form Sawtell Panthers outfit today.

Coach Craig Youngjohns said today's clash would be an important test for the first grade team after their 38-16 win over the Bellingen Valley/Dorrigo Magpies.

"We're looking forward to this game. It's a very important game for us as Sawtell are towards the top of the table and if we can get a win over them we'll be right in the mix on the table,” Youngjohns said.

"It's an important game for us mentally to see if we'll be up to the challenge against the top teams in this competition, but we're taking things one game at a time.

"Maybe Sawtell will be complacent after their recent wins and they might take us lightly, but we're going from strength to strength.”

Youngjohns said he was impressed by his side's defence against the Magpies last weekend, which was reduced to 12 men with close to 30 minutes left on the clock in the second half.

That defensive resolve will again be put to the test against Sawtell, which will be keen to put on a show for their home crowd and bounce back from a 34-12 loss last weekend against the Macksville Sea Eagles.

"If we can control the ruck and dominate that, keep it nice and tight and make Sawtell work hard to get on a roll that will be where we can win,” Youngjohns said.

GAME DAY: South Grafton Rebels travel to take on Sawtell Panthers at Rex Hardaker Oval today, with Ladies League Tag kicking off at 11am.