Rebels prove to be their own enemies in derby

COMING THROUGH: South Grafton Rebels' winger Anthony Skinner spots a gap in between the Ghosts' Mitch Lollback and Riley Law during the Group 2 local derby.

RUGBY LEAGUE: South Grafton Rebels proved to be their own worst enemy in what was a gruelling Battle of the River local derby at Frank McGuren Field.

Rebels were matching the Ghosts inch-for-inch in the opening stanza, but ball handling issues continued to creep into the side's game as they gave up too much possesion to a Grafton side ready to make them pay.

Captain Grant Stevens was upset after the 42-6 loss, but knew that the Rebels had dug their own hole.

"You don't want a derby to end like that," he said. "I suppose the game was everything that everyone expected for the first 40 minutes,but we didn't come and play football in the second half.

"We went away from our game plan after the first 20 minutes in the first half and that sort of showed on the scoreboard. We got to 6-4 and I thought we were on top, our defence was good and we were playing some good football, but we just seemed to go away from the game plan and there were just too many mistakes in our own half."

Photos View Photo Gallery

It appeared that Stevens was looking to send a direct message to the Ghosts early on in the contest when he put pressure on Grafton kicker Jake Frame at the end of the first set, leaving him motionless after just getting the kick away.

Kick pressure has been a big part of the Rebels success in recent seasons, and Stevens said his effort was just part of their gameplan.

"You have got to pressure the kickers, otherwise they will just put it wherever they want to," he said. "That is just the way we play football, get possession of the ball in their half.

"I wish it did really set the tone for the clash, we probably were a bit lackadaisical in areas and that showed on the scoreboard at halftime.

"We just couldn't continue in the second half and they went and scored a few good tries off the back of our silly mistakes."

If there was any tone set in the contest, it was a bruising one, with players taking heavy contact and some extra working over in the ruck.

"You don't go into any football game thinking it is going to be easy, it was a tough encounter and I suppose a few fellas will be battered and bruised but we will just need to regroup and train hard on Tuesday," he said.

South Grafton will not have long to dwell on the local derby loss with the side scheduled to play a catch-up game against Woolgoolga Seahorses on Thursday night. First grade kicks off from 8.45.