24°
Sport

Rebels rally late to hold out Sea Eagles

Matthew Elkerton
| 28th May 2017 6:00 PM
TOUGH TEST: South Grafton Rebels front rower Karl Woodley lets go of an offload during the first half against Macksville Sea Eagles at McKittrick Park.
TOUGH TEST: South Grafton Rebels front rower Karl Woodley lets go of an offload during the first half against Macksville Sea Eagles at McKittrick Park. Matthew Elkerton

Related Items

Show More

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

RUGBY LEAGUE: It took an inspirational second half effort from South Grafton Rebels front rower Xavier Sullivan to revive a fatigued home side in what was a tough test against Macksville Sea Eagles.

South Grafton withstood a fighting effort from the Macksville forward pack, steered by wily veteran Neville Donavan, to maintain its unbeaten record at home winning 30-14.

It was a feeling-out process between the two sizeable forward packs in the opening stages of the first half as the South Grafton side used their long kicking game to wrestle away the Macksville field position.

But the visitors were not willing to wilt in the face of a strong South Grafton attack, with their last trip north - when Grafton Ghosts put them to the sword - becoming a distant nightmare.

 

Rebels centre Austin Cooper is hit low in a driving tackle during the Group 2 first grade Round 9 match between South Grafton Rebels and Macksville Sea Eagles at McKittrick Park on Sunday, May 28.
Rebels centre Austin Cooper is hit low in a driving tackle during the Group 2 first grade Round 9 match between South Grafton Rebels and Macksville Sea Eagles at McKittrick Park on Sunday, May 28. Matthew Elkerton

Rebels front row pairing Xavier Sullivan and Karl Woodley got the early ascendancy in the battle of the big men, using their size to roll up the middle of the Macksville defence.

But it was the execution that let the home side down in the first half, with last passes not finding the mark and handling errors bringing an abrupt end to set plays.

A switch to a more simplified approach in the Macksville red zone was the trump card for the home side, as they sent a barnstorming Xavier Sullivan over the stripe with three Sea Eagles on his back.

South Grafton earnt a repeat set of six at the back end of the set, and off the back of a strong charge from Woodley captain Grant Stevens broke his way across the try line for a rare four-pointer.

Macksville managed to tear back the deficit off the back of a strong run from interchange forward Ben Cockbain who carried two defenders five metres before reaching out full-stretch to plant the ball.

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

With seconds ticking away in the first half, the home side got one last chance to extend its lead with a penalty attempt but it was missed by Aaron Taylor and the score remained 12-6 at the break.

A rejuvenated Macksville emerged from the sheds looking to continue its momentum from the back end of the half and the enthusiasm was evident from the first hit-up of a strong Josh Cockbain.

The Cockbain trifecta was completed when third brother Billy entered the fray off the bench and continued to punch holes in a struggling South Grafton defensive line.

With fatigue evident in the Rebels troops, Macksville continued to lift off the back of their big forwards and soon found themselves on the top of the scoreboard as well.

 

Rebels captain Grant Stevens has a talk with forward Ed Vale Tighe during a break in play during the Group 2 first grade Round 9 match between South Grafton Rebels and Macksville Sea Eagles at McKittrick Park on Sunday, May 28.
Rebels captain Grant Stevens has a talk with forward Ed Vale Tighe during a break in play during the Group 2 first grade Round 9 match between South Grafton Rebels and Macksville Sea Eagles at McKittrick Park on Sunday, May 28. Matthew Elkerton

Macksville exposed the Rebels right edge defence with tries to Peter Bula and lock forward Brad Southan to put the Sea Eagles in the box seat.

But just when the Rebels needed an inspiration, they got it in the form of bulldozing veteran Sullivan who fought tooth and nail with the strong Macksville pack later on in the second half.

Sullivan stormed his way over his opposite number on his way to a massive solo effort to breathe new life into the home side's pack at 14-12.

Stevens responded in kind to his front rower, the ferocious Rebels captain storming up the middle of the Macksville pack before offloading to a looming Kieren Stewart who dived across in the final five minutes. Taylor added the extras to take the lead past a converted try.

Austin Cooper crashed across in the final minute to put the match well beyond doubt in what was a tough test for the reigning premiers.

Reader poll

Will South Grafton Rebels win a third straight Group 2 title in 2017?

View Results

IN OTHER Group 2 action around the grounds a mighty Coffs Harbour Comets outfit flexed their muscle against Sawtell Panthers running out 48-6 victors at Rex Hardaker Oval.

Nambucca Heads Roosters have been left languishing at the bottom of the table after narrowly succumbing 30-26 to the Woolgoolga Seahorses at Coronation Park.

While on Saturday Grafton Ghosts proved why they are the benchmark of the Group 2 first grade competition with a 36-0 shut-out of Orara Valley Axemen.

It wasn't a pleasing experience for Axemen coach Col Speed against his former club as his side gave up plenty of opportunities at Coramba.

Reader poll

Who will win the 2017 Group 2 Rugby League title?

View Results
Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  clarence league country rugby league crl group 2 macksville sea eagles rugby league south grafton rebels

It's business time. Get your entries in now

It's business time. Get your entries in now

ENTRIES into the 2017 Daily Examiner Clarence Valley Business Excellence Awards close this Friday.

SRV on base rate would cost as little as $19 a year

Daily Examiner senior journalist Tim Howard.

Ratepayers still unsure how much they might have to pay.

Young king with plenty to learn

LEARNING CURVE: King Amadeus with strapper and part owner Shelly Moffat.

Three-year-old ready to race today

BACKWARD GLANCES: Westlawn Infants' costumes please judges

Front page of The Daily Examiner, May 29 1967.

Take a look at what was making headlines 50 years ago

Local Partners

Federal grants for 18 community organisations

MEMBER for Page Kevin Hogan announces Federal grants for 18 community organisations in the Clarence Valley

A piece Southgate history up for sale

Charmaine O'Halloran is the current owner of the old Southgate pub.

A chance to own a piece of Clarence history

NRRRL: Magpies on a mission for home fans

ON A MISSION: Captain- coach Dan Randall hopes to lead Lower Clarence Magpies to their first victory of the 2017 NRRRL season when they run out in front of their home fans against Evans Head Bombers at the Nest this Sunday.

Lower Clarence ready for another cracker at the Nest

Polocrosse hits fever pitch at Hawthorne Park

ALL SYSTEMS GO: This weekend Grafton Polocrosse Club hosts its first annual carnival at Hawthorne Park since the club re-formed.

New lease of life in the Clarence Valley for equestrian team sport

Support for Kara's treadmill marathon explodes

Former Grafton and now NSW cricketer Kara Sutherland bowling to cricket legend Sir Viv Richards. Photo: MARK NEWSHAM

Support for treadmill marathon thrills organiser Kara Sutherland.

HBO spills new details on Game of Thrones’ final season

JUST ahead of the premiere of Game of Thrones season 7, we’ve been given new details about what to expect from the eighth and final instalment.

Karl’s rant on Corby: ‘Made to look like idiots’

Karl Stefanovic is sick of hearing about Schapelle Corby.

Today co-host launched a tirade against Schapelle Corby media circus

Shot at the live shows slips through Sally's fingers

Sally Skelton and Bojesse Pigram pictured after their battle performance on The Voice.

Sunshine Coast singer's dramatic elimination from The Voice

Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor split after 17 years

They were married in May 2000 and have two children, who they said will remain their priority.

Ben Stiller and his wife Christine Taylor have called it a day

Why The Voice hasn't produced a star

Boy George responds to Brittania Clifford-Pugh's heart-warming message.

It's the industry, not the show, says Boy George

These actors hated their movies and didn’t mind admitting it

Channing Tatum and Marlon Wayans in a scene from GI Joe: The Rise of Cobra.

Every year, Hollywood blesses us with plenty of God awful movies.

Miranda Kerr and fiance hang up backyard tent for wedding

The decorators and caterers are arriving for the final preparations for the wedding of Miranda Kerr and Evan Spiegel. Pictures: Splash

Evan Spiegel and Miranda Kerr are set to marry today

Here&#39;s your opportunity

27 Jubilee Avenue, South Grafton 2460

Residential Land 0 0 $62,500

This vacant allotment adjoins 26 Jubilee Avenue and is a gently undulating 701.9m2 building block. All services available for connection, zoned R1 General...

Here&#39;s your opportunity

26 Jubilee Avenue, South Grafton 2460

Residential Land 0 0 $66,000

Gently sloping 771.5m2 building allotment that would ideally suit a single dwelling or duplex. All services available for connection, zoned R1 General...

PERFECT FIRST HOME OR INVESTMENT

35 Harwood Street, Maclean 2463

House 3 1 4 $260,000

INTERSTATE OWNERS SAY SELL! Set on a flood free 594m2 block in town. The home, which is estimated to have been built in the 1970's, is of solid construction with...

Cheap Three Bedroom Home

65 Duke Street, Iluka 2466

House 3 1 1 $330,000

This three bedroom home is on the market at $330,000. Needs a little work but for this price you cannot beat it. Long term tenants are keen to stay. With house...

Escape to the Country

139 Rogan Bridge Road, Waterview Heights 2460

House 4 2 2 SALE

In today's market Waterview Heights is proving to be hot property and this stunning Perry Home is going to be no exception. Situated on approximately 5,000sqm and...

Premier Alice Street Position

47 Alice Street, Grafton 2460

House 3 2 2 AUCTION

Alice Street is the place to be if you want a growing investment in Grafton. One of the most sought after streets in town and one that produces very few properties...

Country Living Close to Town

1/109 Ellem Lane, The Whiteman 2460

House 4 3 6 AUCTION

Every now and then there is a property that comes along that you know will be high on the buyer list and will be the one property that everyone will want to...

&quot;Don&#39;t be a Slave to Rent&quot;

26 Peppermint Place, South Grafton 2460

House 3 1 1 SALE

A terrific purchase for the first home buyers wishing to escape the rental treadmill. All ready for a new owner to walk straight into and not spend a cent. Just...

Motivated Vendors - Act Now!

11 Martin Crescent, Junction Hill 2460

House 4 2 2 $ 370,000

Situated in the established Bailey's Estate this wonderful property provides all the necessary comforts needed to make a home and with realistic vendors it won't...

A Zodiac Gem&#39;

47 Capricorn Cresent, Junction Hill 2460

House 5 2 2 SALE

Supply and demand is huge in the Junction Hill market at the moment and with low supply and high demand this property is certainly not one you are going to want to...

This is real estate's billion-dollar man

Bob Wolff at AREC with John McGrath of McGrath Real Estate.

They don’t call him the “Billion dollar man” for nothing

Man's amazing comeback from monster crisis

Pat O'Driscoll agents Penny Keating and Doug Webber sold 56 Agnes St, The Range at auction over the weekend.

NOT long ago, he sold his possessions to pay staff. Now he's back.

How Toowoomba house prices compare in Australia

For sale sign in front of home.

Here's what $700,000 will buy you in Toowoomba, Brisbane and Sydney

One of Maryborough's most historic homes is still for sale

FULL OF HISTORY: Trisha Moulds is owner of the historic Tinana state known as Rosehill. The beautiful home is currently for sale.

It has been the scene of both joy and tragedies over the years.

The face of the Sunshine Coast's overpriced rental crisis

Alyx Wilson had to rent a $385 unit in Currimundi because the market was too competitive for cheaper rental housing. She is now renting a room from friends who own a house in Currimundi, and says its much more affordable.

Young people feel the strain in competitive, expensive rental market

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!